Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'

A California teacher named Olivia Garrison bragged about helping students hide their social transitions from parents Monday.

Fox News Digital found that Garrison, a 9th grade history teacher, worked at Del Oro High School located in the Kern High School District.

Social transitioning is a first step for transgender children. It entails adopting new names, pronouns, changing their clothing and getting haircuts to match a preferred gender expression.

The New York Times reported, "Olivia Garrison, a history teacher in Bakersfield, Calif., who is nonbinary… has helped students socially transition at school without their parents’ knowledge."

"My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids… Sometimes, they need protection from their own parents," Garrison told The Times. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report concerned liberal parents who were outraged about teachers such as Garrison icing them out of their child's care.

The district Garrison works for is also involved in blocking parents from being in the know on social transitions. For example, the California district has a pronoun change request form that students can fill out without their parents knowledge or involvement, according to its website. The district goes on to list Garrison as an adviser at the GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) club.

"Please complete the Request for Name Change/Gender Marker form and submit to your site principal. A parent signature is not required to submit the form," the district said.

Garrison in one of many teachers involved in helping to conceal gender transitions in schools.

A Maryland teacher – Lane Cogdill – admitted intentionally concealing students' gender changes on TikTok, "especially from parents," Fox News Digital found.

Lane Cogdill works at Silver Spring International Middle School in the Montgomery County Public Schools District, according to its website. The teacher uses "ze/zir," "they/them" and "he/him" pronouns .

Cogdill explained that when students question their gender, the teacher will ask them for their name and pronouns and would help hide it from school administrators and parents upon request.

Mandi Jung, an anti-capitalist science teacher from Minneapolis , revealed that she used a survey which allows students to conceal a gender identity change in her classroom, Fox News Digital found.

The questions asked students about their preferred pronouns and names , and whether those can be used when speaking directly with a student's parents.

Other teachers around the country have boasted including gender theory in their classroom libraries and curriculum .

Skye Tooley, a teacher at Saturn Street Elementary, located in the Los Angeles Unified School District, discussed on TikTok using a "gender-fluid" stuffed animal to teach children on pronouns and being non-binary. Gender fluidity refers to change over time in a person's gender expression or gender identity, or both.

"This is a llama unicorn... I thought it was so cute to let my kids name the llama unicorn. It was a mistake. So this little llama is gender-fluid ; we will be practicing pronouns with this little llama," Tooley said.

"[Children] are very much ready for these topics, and are way more accepting than adults when it comes to... gender , gender assumptions, pronouns, all the things. And it is child-development appropriate and age appropriate," the teacher said.

Tooley provided another example of a stuffed animal that had they/them pronouns .

"I started talking [to students] about Norbert the Narwhal … who uses they/them pronouns, and we practice making mistakes with their pronouns as well as correcting them."

Another teacher in the Sacramento City Unified District, Danita McCray, recommended using a "gender unicorn" with toddlers to introduce gender theory.

"Now, early childhood is 0 to 8 years old, so that's kind of like from preschool to third grade… And the focus… of this workshop is to provide you with positive strategies to support transgender and gender non-conforming children ," McCray said in a video exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.