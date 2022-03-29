Woke Left wielding 'unhealthy power' over corporate America, media: Piers Morgan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said the woke Left's influence over corporations and media is "unhealthy" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"They're actually wielding such an unhealthy power over corporate America and media in America," he told host Jesse Watters. " … You see [dissidents] being bullied mercilessly all the time. My message to corporate America is, ‘Be more like Netflix and Spotify, and less like Disney.’ Because you can't bow to the mob."

"Be true to yourself, be true to your talent. Understand what free speech actually means."

Morgan defined it as tolerating "views you don't agree with."

"It's not about saying, ‘My view’s the only view, and if you don't agree, we're canceling you,'" he added.

The Fox Nation host blamed Twitter for "completely warping reality."

Only 20 percent of Americans are on Twitter, he noted. Of those 20 percent, 10 percent "make 80 percent of the noise," he said.

"And they skew mainly sort of smarta-- woke," Morgan said, with Watters adding that they hold powerful jobs in politics and media.

They are "completely warping reality," Morgan continued, by discussing a non-existent country.

"So the question for the rest of us is — and this is … the premise of my show actually, is: Are we going to be driven toward a mentality — this ultra-woke, cancel culture state of mind, which actually the vast majority of people in America, in the U.K. and Australia, pretty much anywhere in the world vehemently disagree with? And I say, ‘No.’"