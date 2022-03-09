Piers Morgan announces new live prime-time show 'Uncensored'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran broadcaster Piers Morgan announced Wednesday he will helm a new live prime-time shown debuting this spring.



"A year ago today I was forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly-held opinion," Morgan's Twitter announcement began. "Well, this shouldn't happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principle of free speech and freedom of expression."



"So I'm delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate with news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people. I'm 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'"



"Piers Morgan Uncensored" will see its debut on the UK's talkTV, and be made streamable for U.S. audiences on the Fox Nation app. It will also air on Sky News Australia.



The series will be produced and filmed at News U.K.’s studios in London Bridge. Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Piers Morgan at CNN and "Good Morning Britain," will serve as executive producer.



Morgan's global deal with FOX News Media and News Corp for a TV show, columns and a book was announced last fall.

"Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire," News Corp chief executive Rupert Murdoch said.

Morgan will also publish two weekly columns for the New York Post and The Sun, pen a follow-up to his bestselling book, "Wake Up," for HarperCollins and present a series of true crime documentaries.

"Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling," Murdoch added. "He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the U.K., at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post."

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott expressed she is eager for Morgan to join the Fox Nation roster.

"Piers is an exceptional talent," Scott said. "We look forward to him making an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially Fox Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show tackling the subjects everyone is talking about."

Morgan is "thrilled" to return to News Corp. where he began his media career more than 30 years ago.

"Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together," Morgan said in a statement.

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged," Morgan said.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.