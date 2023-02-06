Woke Grammys show 'culture wars are over and the left won' Joy Reid claims as she revels in 'total defeat'

MSNBC’s Joy Reid celebrated Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony for its display of "diversity," calling it indicative of the right’s "total defeat" in the culture wars.

Monday’s "The ReidOut" opened with Reid commenting on the 65th Grammy Awards, focusing primarily on its diverse qualities, such as Black host Trevor Noah and transgender singer Kim Petras, who became the first trans artist to win a Grammy Award.

"Now, I hadn’t watched in years, but I actually really enjoyed it, although I’m not sure everybody else did. It was, to put it mildly, the celebration of the very thing the American right has turned into its latest anti-wokeness bogeyman: diversity, equity and inclusion," Reid said.

She added, "So, yeah. Culture wars are over, and the left won, like total defeat. I could only imagine the heads exploding in red states. I imagine Ron DeSantis is somewhere stalking through his governor’s mansion trying to figure out how to ban the airing of the Grammys in Florida and take away CBS’ tax exemptions. ‘No educational value, queer theory, Black music!’"

Reid has frequently attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other Republican political leaders for efforts to combat critical race theory in education, claiming that they are motivated by White nationalism.

"Red state governors and legislators can ban as many books as they want, but people can still buy them on Amazon and literally hand them to their kids. Young Americans are still going to find out the awful parts of American history. They’re not idiots. They can read and watch YouTube and TikTok videos that talk about this history," Reid continued on Monday.

She added, "Brave teachers are still going to tell them the truth. LGBTQ+ people are not going away and not going back into the closet. If you ban drag shows more people are going to want to watch them. They can literally watch them on Queer Here and Rupaul’s Drag Race. What are you going to do? Ban TV itself? Ban watching things with your eyes?"

Though Reid celebrated the Grammy Awards, others blasted the ceremony, especially a controversial performance that featured "non-binary" singer Sam Smith dressed as the Devil.

The MSNBC host meanwhile celebrated Smith, though she did not reference the "demonic" performance.

"It’s a helpful reminder that despite the almost hysterical war the right is waging to take the culture back to the John Wayne era, they’re not just losing. They literally cannot win. Cultural progression is relentless. Once people get a taste of modernity, they almost never go back willingly," Reid insisted.