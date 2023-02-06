CBS tweet about being 'ready to worship' Satanic Sam Smith raises eyebrows: 'Compromised by evil'

A tweet by CBS leading into Sunday night's Grammy Awards caused a stir online with many people left wondering what message the media outlet was trying to send.

CBS responded to a tweet from Singer Sam Smith, which featured a photo of the nonbinary singer in rehearsal wearing devil horns.

"This is going to be SPECIAL," Smith tweeted with a devil emoji.

CBS responded to the tweet, "….you can say that again. We are ready to worship!"

Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras delivered a raunchy performance of "Unholy," during the music awards show, which was blasted by conservatives on Twitter. Smith was dressed as the devil while dancers acting like demons seemed to bow down in worship.

The strange tweet drew eyeballs Monday morning. Several people expressed disbelief the tweet was real while others characterized the tweet as a sign of the times.

Music video producer and director Robby Starbuck called the tweet an admission CBS was "compromised by evil."

"This is what CBS said to Sam Smith right before he did his demonic performance as Satan. Think about that. They aren’t even trying to hide how compromised by evil they are anymore. It’s all out in the open now," he tweeted.

Several users asked if the outlet "worshiped Satan," and claimed they would do anything "for ratings."

"Gotta love @CBS openly admitting that they, alongside Sam Smith, ‘WORSHIP’ (their words, not mine) the devil..." Donald Trump impersonator and podcast host Shawn Farash wrote.

Conservative nonprofit media watchdog The Media Research Center asked if CBS was confirming they worshiped Satan.

"Did CBS just admit it worships Satan?" the account asked.

Independent reporter Chris Nelson called the admission "a big story."

"I mean i think it’s a pretty big story that a TV network with a News Department that is relied on by a lot of people openly says they worship satan. That’s kinda big don’t you think? I mean I already know this but here they are saying it," he mocked.

CBS did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.