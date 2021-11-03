Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Winsome Sears poised to become Virginia's first Black female lieutenant governor: 'I'm representing everybody'

Sears tells 'Fox & Friends' voters rejected the left pitting people against each other

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate: Progressives sow division to be the 'political savior' Video

Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate: Progressives sow division to be the 'political savior'

Winsome Sears explained the importance of being 'one Virginia,' reiterating she will represent everyone despite political affiliation if she becomes Virginia's next lieutenant governor.

Winsome Sears, GOP candidate to be Virginia's next lieutenant governor, blasted the left for sowing division among Americans in order to become the token "political savior." Sears appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the contentious race, saying if elected to serve she will represent voters from all parties in order to form "one Virginia."

WINSOME SEARS, VIRGINIA GOP LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CANDIDATE: WHAT TO KNOW

SEARS WINSOME: I think what has happened with the progressives is that they have pitted all of us against each other so that they can swoop in and be our political savior. And we are saying that, you know, we have to be one Virginia. I have won my race as lieutenant governor and I'm not going to be representing Republicans solely. No. I'm representing Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party, Reform Party, Democrats, everybody. We've got to learn to live together to get along so that we can have a peace.

This article was written by Fox News staff.