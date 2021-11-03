Winsome Sears poised to become Virginia's first Black female lieutenant governor: 'I'm representing everybody'

Winsome Sears, GOP candidate to be Virginia's next lieutenant governor, blasted the left for sowing division among Americans in order to become the token "political savior." Sears appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the contentious race, saying if elected to serve she will represent voters from all parties in order to form "one Virginia."

WINSOME SEARS, VIRGINIA GOP LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CANDIDATE: WHAT TO KNOW

SEARS WINSOME: I think what has happened with the progressives is that they have pitted all of us against each other so that they can swoop in and be our political savior. And we are saying that, you know, we have to be one Virginia. I have won my race as lieutenant governor and I'm not going to be representing Republicans solely. No. I'm representing Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party, Reform Party, Democrats, everybody. We've got to learn to live together to get along so that we can have a peace.

