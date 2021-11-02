Election Day: Voters head to polls in contests seen as referendum on Biden presidency: LIVE UPDATES

Trump rallies Virginia supporters to vote for Glenn Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump spoke with supporters in Virginia via a "tele-rally" on Monday evening right before the critical Virginia governor race, encouraging his "great, giant, beautiful base" to vote for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

"This is your chance to break the grip on the radical Left, that they have on the commonwealth," Trump said in the phone call. "You can send a very strong message to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three. You’ve got to send a message to this really corrupt media."

"Tomorrow, I’d like to ask everyone to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin. He’s a fantastic guy," the former president added.

Joe Biden won Virginia by ten points last year, and McAuliffe has repeatedly attacked Youngkin by tying him to Trump.

While McAuliffe brought President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama out to campaign with him, Youngkin has mostly focused on Virginia issues, and he did not bring Trump to Virginia.

Click here to read more on Fox News