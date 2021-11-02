Election Day: Voters head to polls in contests seen as referendum on Biden presidency: LIVE UPDATES
Voters across the US head to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of races in local and statewide elections, including the competitive race for Virginia governor
Former President Donald Trump spoke with supporters in Virginia via a "tele-rally" on Monday evening right before the critical Virginia governor race, encouraging his "great, giant, beautiful base" to vote for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.
"This is your chance to break the grip on the radical Left, that they have on the commonwealth," Trump said in the phone call. "You can send a very strong message to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three. You’ve got to send a message to this really corrupt media."
"Tomorrow, I’d like to ask everyone to get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin. He’s a fantastic guy," the former president added.
Joe Biden won Virginia by ten points last year, and McAuliffe has repeatedly attacked Youngkin by tying him to Trump.
While McAuliffe brought President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama out to campaign with him, Youngkin has mostly focused on Virginia issues, and he did not bring Trump to Virginia.
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News on Monday that his campaign expects to do "really well" in Tuesday’s highly anticipated gubernatorial race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, offering a message of unity in a final push to energize voters ahead of the critical showdown.
Youngkin told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum that his campaign expects a "surprisingly good" turnout among early voters, despite the process usually favoring Democrats by large margins in the past.
"Historically early voting has been 75 to 80% Democrats," Youngkin said, "so for us to be so strong in the early voting just reflects the fact that there’s not any enthusiasm on my opponent's side."
The Republican candidate spent the weekend touring the furthest reaches of Virginia’s southwest corner, which included a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue at the home of a powerful state lawmaker, a meet-and-greet, and an evening get-out-the-vote rally in Abingdon.
