Spaceflight
Published

William Shatner forecasts the future of space flight, gives sneak peek at new space-themed FOX series

Shatner will lead the charge in 'Stars on Mars' premiering June 5 on FOX

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
William Shatner previews his new reality series 'Stars on Mars' debuting June 5 on FOX Video

William Shatner previews his new reality series 'Stars on Mars' debuting June 5 on FOX

Legendary actor William Shatner discusses his upcoming FOX reality show and talks modern day space flight with Neil Cavuto on 'Your World.' 

William Shatner, who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series, will host FOX's new space-themed celebrity competition show "Stars on Mars" this summer.

The new out-of-this-world unscripted series is set to premiere Monday, June 5 on FOX. Shatner shared his excitement over the upcoming reality show Thursday with Neil Cavuto on "Your World," calling the concept "amusing" when it was originally presented to him. 

MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LAUNCH INTO NEW LAP OF BILLIONAIRE SPACE RACE

"Stars on Mars" will feature household names who trade in their possessions, status and glamorous lifestyles on Earth for a summer on "Mars." Their mission is to suit up, colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one "celebronaut" left standing.

Leonard Nimoy Mr. Spock William Shatner Captain kirk

Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the STAR TREK episode, "Spock's Brain." Original airdate, September 20, 1968.  Season 3, episode 1.  Image is a screen grab.  (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) ( (Photo by CBS via Getty Images))

Still, Shatner knows something about being a real-life celebronaut. In 2021, at 90, he became officially the oldest person to travel to space when he flew aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

NASA'S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE CAPTURES SPECTACULAR IMAGE OF ULTRA-BRIGHT MERGING GALAXIES

The USS Enterprise commander reflected on his historical venture into space and how the experience impacted him emotionally on "Your World."

"I had such a complex time up there," Shatner said. "When I came down… I was weeping, and I had no reason… I know I had no idea why I was crying. And the others were, you know, doing the champagne thing. And some champagne touched me on my arm and felt like fire. I was totally in another area ,and I realized I was in grief. And the grief I realized – this all took time – was for the Earth." 

  • Image 1 of 4

    VAN HORN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: (L to R) Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries wave during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • Jeff Bezos talks with actor William Shatner after his trip to space
    Image 2 of 4

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks with William Shatner, 90, after Blue Origin's flight to space.  ((Photo by Blue Origin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

  • Image 3 of 4

    VAN HORN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Blue Origin’s New Shepard Blue Origin’s New Shepard flies toward space carrying 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner and three other civilians on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. Shatner will become the oldest person to fly into space on the ten minute flight. Shatner, along with civilians Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, are riding aboard mission NS-18, the second human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 4

    This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP) (Blue Origin via AP)

Shatner commented on SpaceX's successful launch of its giant Starship rocket Thursday morning and its explosion minutes later while awaiting stage separation.  

"This thing that went that blew up is just, it's sad and yet that's science. I mean, science is full of experiment," said Shatner.

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE CAPTURES MOST DETAILED EVER IMAGE OF URANUS

The 400-foot-tall Starship rocket was the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. NASA announced in April 2021 that it has chosen SpaceX's Starship for its next moon mission. It will be NASA's first since landing astronauts on the moon in 1972. 

  • Image 1 of 6

    LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 22: William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the STAR TREK episode, "Plato's Stepchildren."  Original air date, November 22, 1968.  Season 3, episode 10.  Image is a screen grab.  (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) ( )

  • Nichelle Nichols starred as Lt. Uhura
    Image 2 of 6

    Clockwise from top left: Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, William Shatner &amp;amp; Leonard Nimoy in the television series 'Star Trek', circa 1969. (CBS Photo Archive)

  • William Shatner Leonard Nimoy Star Trek
    Image 3 of 6

    LOS ANGELES - JUNE 4: William Shatner as Admiral James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Captain Spock in the movie, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Release date, June 4, 1982. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) ((Photo by CBS via Getty Images))

  • Nichelle Nichols worked with William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
    Image 4 of 6

    Nichelle Nichols (left, as Uhura), Canadian actor William Shatner (as Captain James T. Kirk) holds a plate on the bridge of the USS Enterprise in a scene from 'The Man Trap,' the premiere episode of 'Star Trek,' which aired on September 8, 1966. Behind them, Leonard Nimoy (as Mr. Spock) stands at a door.  (CBS Photo Archive)

  • Image 5 of 6

    FILE- This undated file photo shows actors in the TV series "Star Trek," from left, Leonard Nimoy as Commander Spock, William Shatner as Captain Kirk, DeForest Kelley as Doctor McCoy and James Doohan as Commander Scott. (AP Photo/Paramount Television ,File) ** NO SALES ** ( )

  • Image 6 of 6

    LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 16: Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura, Leonard Nimoy as Commander Spock (Mr. Spock) and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the bridge of the USS Enterprise on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Space Seed." Original air date February 16, 1967.  Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) ( )

Shatner told Cavuto he once traveled to SpaceX to meet Elon Musk and was reminded of the complexity of spacecraft technology and manufacturing.

"They were showing me around, and I looked into one of these engines and there were innumerable pipes going every which way and on one pipe I swear I saw a band-aid," he said. "I saw a piece of white tape on one of the 50 pipes going in various directions, and it just reminded me of how complex everything is." 

NASA PREPARES MARS MISSION ON EARTH FOR 4 VOLUNTEERS

"How do they know where each pipe is going and whether the fitting is exactly, right? Because everything's airtight. There are a million parts," Shatner added.

"I sat in the hammock of the Lunar Excursion Module, and I looked up and I pronounced it as the most complex thing mankind has ever made. But these things are far beyond that. They're going to Mars!" 

