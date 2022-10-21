William Shatner reflects on new book, trip to space: 'The universe has been taking care of me'

Legendary actor William Shatner's new book "Boldly Go: Reflections on a life of Awe and Wonder" is a final frontier of introspection, detailing his life stories and the connection between earth and life's fragility.

The 91-year-old ‘Star Trek’ captain said his new book is "about our entanglement with the universe." "I try to portray my own life stories about how I think the universe has been taking care of me, especially in a musical pattern. But more than that, this incredible conjoining that we have with nature and people take it for granted," he said on "Your World."

WILLIAM SHATNER EXPLAINS WHY HIS TRIP TO SPACE ‘FELT LIKE A FUNERAL’: ‘I SAW DEATH AND I SAW LIFE’

Shatner wrote in his book that the 2021 Blue Origin trip to space caused him to discover the beauty of the world wasn't in space, but on earth with his fellow man. He said he became more aware of life's fragility and wondered if he was spending enough time with family, friends and his beloved animals.

"People are falling away. We're all going to die, and I'm going to die a lot sooner than you," he told host Neil Cavuto.

"We understand that the universe is vibrating, we're part of the universe vibrating. And this entanglement with everything, I think there's ways of communicating to that vibration, whether it's prayer, whether it's… whether it's thought, whether it's awareness, which I think it is, being aware all the time of how we are connected and communicating with that- with nature and the universe. It sounds crazy and, and amorphous, but I, I think it applies to our everyday life and especially to the earth, in our position with the Earth," he continued.

NASA UNVEILS BOLD NEW PLAN TO PROTECT EARTH FROM ASTEROIDS

The soon-to-be 92-year-old actor expressed his interest in working with companies in the future who work to make the earth a more beautiful place.

"There are companies who are starting a start-up, companies that are trying to do things like take the carbon out of the air. These are wonderful companies worth looking for and investing in and trying to make them work because the ones that use all the resources of the earth are limited because our resources are limited," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Host Neil Cavuto asked Shatner if he wanted his ashes to be released in space, to which he said he prefers to be buried "with a tree on top of me."