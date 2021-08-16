Will Cain calls for Biden, Gen. Milley to resign amid 'Grade-A gaslighting' as Afghanistan collapses

Fox News host Will Cain called for President Biden's and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley's resignations after Afghanistan collapsed in a matter of days into the arms of Taliban militants.

Cain said Monday on "Fox News Primetime" that the president's brief Monday remarks were an exercise in "Grade-A gaslighting" and a "masterclass in doublespeak."

The president returned to the White House in the afternoon to address the nation; then headed back to Camp David, near Sabillasville, MD, where he had spent the weekend.

The host described Biden's behavior as "hunker[ing] down like a threatened Afghan translator; hiding from the news the Taliban was taking over Afghanistan."

Cain also called out Milley, the highest-ranking uniformed military officer, in part for stating only weeks ago that Afghan security forces "have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country."

"A negative outcome, a Taliban automatic takeover, is not a foregone conclusion," Milley asserted during remarks on July 21.

Less than 4 weeks later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and Taliban leadership took over the presidential palace.



Cain blasted Milley for what he called a stated preoccupation with purported "White rage" over much more pressing concerns like the Afghanistan withdrawal strategy – as the Army general testified about the former during a June congressional hearing:

"I have read Mao Zedong, I've read Karl Marx, I've read Lenin – that doesn't make me a communist. What's wrong with having some situational understanding for the country for which we are here to defend? I want to understand White rage and I'm White," he said.

Milley made those remarks in a statement during his hearing in which he was pressed by Republicans for the military's inclusion of critical race theory-related texts in reading lists. The Massachusetts native declared he wanted to understand "White rage" in the context of what "caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America" – referring to the Capitol riot.

"White rage -- that's what he wants to understand," Cain continued on Monday's "Fox News Primetime." "It's safe to say [he's] showing little understanding of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan."

Cain went on to point to a Department of Homeland Security document declaring the most pressing terrorism threat ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks is from "people opposed to COVID measures" – followed by "People making election fraud claims and [who] believe Trump can be reinstated."

"This list was published as a bunch of goat herders with AK's sent the world's preeminently military chaotically on the run. Our political leaders, our top generals, our military brass, our national security apparatus are grossly incompetent or, worse, corrupt. And their resignation letters should be stapled to Joe Biden's," he said.

Cain said that in his speech, Biden spoke "out of both sides of his mouth" – simultaneously blaming Donald Trump, the Afghan Army, and then suddenly pivoting to say the "buck stops with" himself.

Like Milley, Biden also contradicted himself in short order over the past few weeks, explicitly declaring the U.S.-Afghan withdrawal will not resemble the 1975 pull-out from the Vietnam War, with Western helicopters evacuating Americans from the top of the Saigon embassy.

"The Taliban is not the south -- the North Vietnamese army. They are not -- they are not remotely comparable in terms of capability," Biden claimed only weeks ago. "There is going to be no circumstance where you will see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable."

"What a master class in doublespeak. That's grade-a gaslighting, as the kids say, Cain responded. "Always wrong but never in doubt: Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision in his career. And he managed to contradict himself in a matter of minutes, which, if we are being honest means he is beginning to perfect his craft because it took a full month for this embarrassing statement to be proven total malarkey."