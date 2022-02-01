Whoopi Goldberg's controversial Holocaust remarks on 'The View' create latest Disney headache

If Whoopi Goldberg emerges from her widely panned remarks about the Holocaust without consequences, she will buck a trend of recent figures under the Disney umbrella who weren't as fortunate.

Goldberg came under fire this week after repeatedly insisting on ABC's "The View" that the Holocaust wasn't about race, drawing condemnation for the historically illiterate statement. She's made a late-night appearance, a written apology, and invited on the Anti-Defamation League's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a clean-up effort since.

An ABC spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment on whether Goldberg would face any internal discipline, but there have been no outward signs there would be additional consequences for the famed actress, singer, and pundit.

From Chris Harrison to Gina Carano, several figures under "The Mouse" have found themselves out of work after controversial comments, albeit of varying degrees.

Carano was fired from the Disney+ Star Wars program "The Mandalorian" last year after likening the political climate for conservatives in the United States to Jews in Nazi Germany. Harrison, the popular longtime "Bachelor" universe host, reached a separation agreement with ABC after he defended Season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell when it was revealed she attended an Antebellum-themed party years before her appearance on the reality show.

Roseanne Barr was fired from her show "Roseanne" in 2018 after a brazenly racist tweet that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett looked like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby." ESPN's Rachel Nichols left the sports network in January following the leak of a conversation where she criticized the elevation of Maria Taylor, a Black anchor, suggesting she was being moved up as host of "NBA Countdown" to make up for ESPN's "crappy record on diversity." Nichols' program "The Jump" was canceled in the aftermath, and she was also pulled from serving as sideline reporter for the NBA finals before she finally exited ESPN.

Goldberg, the longtime co-host of ABC's daytime all-woman gabfest, was pilloried Monday after she repeatedly said the Holocaust had nothing to do with race. When another co-host on "The View" noted Nazis were trying to exterminate Jews and Gypsies, Goldberg protested, "But these are two White groups of people."

"On a program where some of the most insipid things on television are reliably said on a daily basis, this one from Whoopi wins the gold medal," Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Tuesday. "This is anti-Semitism in broad daylight. That was Hitler's entire insane, insidious argument, that Jews are an inferior race."

After the uproar, Goldberg offered a written apology, and Greenblatt appeared at the show's opening Tuesday to address why her remarks were wrong. However, she seemed to hedge when she appeared on Stephen Colbert's late-night CBS program Monday night to address the situation.

"I’m very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying," she said.

Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Johnson, said that as a Black woman she viewed race as something you could see.

"So, I see you and I know what race you are," she said.

When Colbert asked Goldberg if she had come to understand the Holocaust concerned race, Goldberg said, "The Nazis lied." In convoluted remarks, Goldberg appeared to continue to justify her stance while noting the criticism and asking people to stop bothering her about it.

"They had issues with ethnicity," she said. "Not with race, because most of the Nazis were White people, and most of the people they were attacking were White people. So to me, I'm thinking, how can you say it's about race if you are fighting each other? … I said this wasn't racial, this was about White on White, and everyone said, ‘No, no, no, this was all racial.' … I'm going to take your word for it and never bring it up again."