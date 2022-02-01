Joe Concha: Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust remark was 'antisemitism in broad daylight'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg for claiming the Holocaust wasn't about race, accusing her of "antisemitism in broad daylight." Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday, telling Ashley Strohmier Goldberg should apologize on air after she issued a written apology.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ISSUES APOLOGY FOR HOLOCAUST COMMENTS: ‘I STAND CORRECTED’

JOE CONCHA: On a program where some of the most insipid things on television are reliably said on a daily basis, this one from Whoopi wins the gold medal. Let's be blunt. This is antisemitism in broad daylight. This isn't about race, she says? That was Hitler's entire insane, insidious argument, that Jews are an inferior race. The Germanic people are superior, and therefore that justified genocide, and, as you said, six million people systematically murdered. Whoopi Goldberg probably studied the Holocaust by seeing 'Schindler's List' 30 years ago. And she apologized yesterday, but she did it in a written statement. I want to see her do it on the air today as well.

