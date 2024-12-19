Whoopi Goldberg jokes about Trump murder plot by Musk and Vance: 'Stay away from the stairways'

Whoopi Goldberg made a crude joke regarding the hypothetical murder of President-elect Donald Trump during a discussion about Elon Musk’s political influence.

"Who is in charge? Because I’ve been saying it for a while. I’ve been saying it—I think Elon Musk believes he’s president. I do," Goldberg said on ABC News’ "The View" on Thursday.

Her comments came amid a conversation about the bipartisan deal to avoid a partial government shutdown, which was killed following GOP opposition. Musk, an adviser and supporter of Trump, was one of the most outspoken figures against the spending bill.

During the segment, co-host Joy Behar suggested that Vice President-elect JD Vance and Musk were colluding to snatch the presidency away from Trump.

"Hey, you know who [Trump]; stay away from the stairways," Goldberg quipped as the crowd erupted in laughter and applause. Goldberg often refers to Trump as "you know who" as a way of diminishing him rather than using his name.

"Because, you know, people put their leg out to trip you going down the stairs. Watch out," she explained.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings noted Goldberg's question about who "is in charge" came the same day the Wall Street Journal reported a bombshell article about a "declined" President Biden and how his White House shielded him during his sole term in office.

Goldberg's joke also follows two assassination attempts against Trump earlier this year.

Ryan Routh allegedly waited for over 12 hours in the brush with a rifle on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as Trump was golfing on Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent saw Routh pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled before firing at Trump and was arrested that day.

Routh has already pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

Thomas Crooks attempted to kill Trump on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pa., wounding him and killing supporter Corey Comperatore. He also severely wounded two other people in the crowd. Crooks was then killed by law enforcement at the scene.

The congressional task force investigating the July and September assassination attempts continues to push for answers.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.