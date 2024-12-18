'The View' co-hosts debate whether AOC is too progressive: 'Demonized by the right'

"The View" co-hosts debated on Wednesday whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was too progressive or not, after she lost her bid to hold the top Democratic position on the House Oversight Committee.

"She’s been demonized as this too progressive, far-left person, and I want to try to set the record straight because if she is too progressive, then the Democrats really are going to lose the working class, because this is her platform," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "The key issues: healthcare for all people. Affordable housing, rebuild the unions, federal job guarantee, free public college … If that is too progressive for this country, then that’s a problem for the Democrats, and that’s a problem, quite frankly, for this country."

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who is 74 years old, beat 35-year-old Ocasio-Cortez by a 131-84 vote on Wednesday, in part due to the influence of 84-year-old ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Hostin and said the "devil's in the details," noting that Ocasio-Cortez supported the far-left Green New Deal.

"A lot of this country does not support, for example, the Green New Deal, which would actually crush jobs across this country,' Griffin said. "It would actually make international travel virtually impossible to do because of some of the regulations that would be in place."

Hostin insisted the Green New Deal would create "millions of jobs."

"Universal healthcare, you should have of course, anyone who needs emergency coverage, people should have catastrophic coverage, but most Americans want to have some choice and optionality in their healthcare. There is a reason Obamacare did not have the public option. That’s not where the majority of the country is. I would argue that AOC is definitely too left for the majority of the country," Griffin said.

Co-host Joy Behar said she supported Ocasio-Cortez and that she reminded her of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The co-hosts also spoke out about how the Democratic Party should move forward after Trump's win.

Co-host Sara Haines echoed an op-ed written by Rahm Emmanuel in the Washington Post, arguing Democrats tell people what to care about rather than listen to what they actually care about.

"Oftentimes Democrats tell people what to care about rather than listening to what they actually care about, because he goes on to say they tiptoe around issues like crime, immigration, homelessness and then they quote stats while meanwhile, there is an uptick in carjackings and you have to lock up deodorant in CVS," Haines said.

Hostin then chimed in to say, "crime is down."

"You're doing exactly my point here," Haines said. "Each time people show statistics, everyone is saying crime is a problem, and that doesn't make them feel better when you say, 'but it's not.'"