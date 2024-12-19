Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump cheers disqualification of 'corrupt' Fani Willis, says case is 'entirely dead'

'Everybody should receive an apology,' President-elect Donald Trump told Fox News Digital

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
DA Fani Willis disqualified from Georgia Trump case Video

DA Fani Willis disqualified from Georgia Trump case

UC Berkeley Law professor John Yoo joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his reaction to Willis' disqualification and what it means for Trump politically moving forward. 

EXCLUSIVE: President-elect Trump reacted to the Georgia Court of Appeals decision to disqualify "corrupt" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team, telling Fox News Digital that the case "is entirely dead" and that the "wonderful patriots who have been caught up in this for years" should "receive an apology." 

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday disqualified Willis and her team from prosecuting Trump and co-defendants in her election interference case. 

President-Elect Donald Trump

President-elect Trump reacts during his meeting with Prince William on Dec. 7, 2024, in Paris. (Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

The court did not toss the indictment but declared that Willis and her team now have "no authority to proceed." 

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said the "whole case has been a disgrace to justice." 

"It was started by the Biden DOJ as an attack on his political opponent, Donald Trump," he said, "They used anyone and anybody, and she has been disqualified, and her boyfriend has been disqualified, and they stole funds and went on trips." 

Trump said the case "should not be allowed to go any further." 

Trump mugshot

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

"There is no way such corrupt people can lead a case, and then it gets taken over by somebody else," Trump told Fox News Digital. "It was a corrupt case, so how could it be taken over by someone else?" 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

District Attorney Fani Willis during a hearing in the case against former President Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

"The case has to be thrown out because it was started corruptly by an incompetent prosecutor who received millions of dollars through her boyfriend – who received it from her – and then they went on cruises all the time," Trump said, referring to Willis' relationship with a former special prosecutor on her team, Nathan Wade. 

Willis hired Wade, her alleged partner, to prosecute Trump and benefited financially from the relationship in the form of vacations the two took using funds that his law firm received for working the case.

Fani Willis, Nathan Wade

Willis previously said the allegations brought against her of having an "improper" romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade were made because she is Black. (Getty Images)

"Therefore, the case is entirely dead," Trump said. "Everybody should receive an apology, including those wonderful patriots who have been caught up in this for years."

Willis' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump spokesman and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital that "in granting President Trump an overwhelming mandate, the American people have demanded an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the Witch Hunts against him." 

"We look forward to uniting our country as President Trump Makes America Great Again," Cheung said. 

Willis charged Trump out of her investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

And on Thursday, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court "erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office." 

"The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring," the decision states. The court said while it recognizes that "an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings." 

"Accordingly, we reverse the trial court’s denial of the appellants’ motion to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the filing states. "As we conclude that the elected district attorney is wholly disqualified from this case, ‘the assistant district attorneys – whose only power to prosecute a case is derived from the constitutional authority of the district attorney who appointed them – have no authority to proceed,'" the decision states. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics