New charge against Ryan Routh, suspect in attempted Trump assassination

Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course in September, is facing a new charge of attempted felony murder related to a car crash that happened as he tried to flee authorities, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday.

Moody said as Routh fled north on I-95, law enforcement was forced to shut down traffic in both directions in order to capture him and keep the public safe. The lane closure, however, resulted in a traffic crash that injured a 6-year-old girl traveling with her family.

The new charge against Routh comes after what she described as a "lack of cooperation and support from federal agents" that has left authorities in Florida frustrated.

"We immediately reached out and began communicating with our federal partners," she said. "As soon as we began those overtures, we immediately were confronted with a lack of willingness to allow us access to the crime scene, an unwillingness to provide evidence that was collected, an unwillingness to allow us to accompany witness interviews, and the list goes on and on."

Routh allegedly lay in wait for over 12 hours in the brush with a rifle on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as Trump was golfing on Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent saw Routh pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled and was arrested that day.

Routh has already pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

Routh last appeared in federal court for a hearing on Dec. 11. His legal team is considering an insanity defense.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis echoed Moody’s remarks, claiming that federal officials have been difficult to work with on the matter.

"The feds have stonewalled Florida's investigation of the Trump assassination attempt at every turn, and I appreciate AG Ashley Moody and her team for plowing forward despite such resistance," he posted on X. "The tide will turn on January 20th and we fully expect that the federal roadblocks will be removed. The would-be assassin needs to face the full force of justice and the people deserve the truth about the defendant’s history, motivations and plan."

Routh remains in federal custody. His trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.