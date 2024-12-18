Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

New charge against Ryan Routh, suspect in attempted Trump assassination

Ryan Routh faces new attempted felony murder charge in Florida

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump Video

View of the area where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump

Through this small opening in the bushes is where Trump's alleged would-be assassin is said to have hid out. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course in September, is facing a new charge of attempted felony murder related to a car crash that happened as he tried to flee authorities, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday.

Moody said as Routh fled north on I-95, law enforcement was forced to shut down traffic in both directions in order to capture him and keep the public safe. The lane closure, however, resulted in a traffic crash that injured a 6-year-old girl traveling with her family.

The new charge against Routh comes after what she described as a "lack of cooperation and support from federal agents" that has left authorities in Florida frustrated.

"We immediately reached out and began communicating with our federal partners," she said. "As soon as we began those overtures, we immediately were confronted with a lack of willingness to allow us access to the crime scene, an unwillingness to provide evidence that was collected, an unwillingness to allow us to accompany witness interviews, and the list goes on and on."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT ROUTH'S LEGAL TEAM CONSIDERS INSANITY DEFENSE

Alleged would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh moments after arrest

Ryan Routh is accused of lying in wait with a rifle for Trump while he was golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Routh allegedly lay in wait for over 12 hours in the brush with a rifle on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach as Trump was golfing on Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent saw Routh pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled and was arrested that day.

Routh has already pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

Ryan Wesley Routh

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the second foiled assassination plot against former president Donald Trump, was photographed smirking in his mug shot. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Routh last appeared in federal court for a hearing on Dec. 11. His legal team is considering an insanity defense. 

WHO IS RYAN WESLEY ROUTH: ALLEGED GUNMAN AT TRUMP GOLF CLUB

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis echoed Moody’s remarks, claiming that federal officials have been difficult to work with on the matter.

Ashley Moody

Ashley Moody, attorney general for Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

"The feds have stonewalled Florida's investigation of the Trump assassination attempt at every turn, and I appreciate AG Ashley Moody and her team for plowing forward despite such resistance," he posted on X. "The tide will turn on January 20th and we fully expect that the federal roadblocks will be removed. The would-be assassin needs to face the full force of justice and the people deserve the truth about the defendant’s history, motivations and plan."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Routh remains in federal custody. His trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 10, 2025.