'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens

The firestorm sparked by "White Lives Matter" T-shirt worn by Ye – the recording artist formerly known as Kanye West – proves there is a "hatred towards White people" in America, conservative commentator Candace Owens argued Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Owens said she gladly took Ye up on his offer to appear together in the shirts, which she said further showed the hypocrisy of the "Black Lives Matter" movement as well.

"What it offered was a stunning commentary on the hypocrisy of the society that we live in: For years, we were told that Black Lives Matter was not an exclusionary phrase. We were told that it's just what we're saying. We're not trying to leave White people out," she said.

Owens added that society further accepted other "Lives Matter" slogans as long as they did not highlight the White race. She said that therefore, the White Lives Matter shirts should have been seen as just another cultural or ethnic group being highlighted in a country where all men are created equal.

YE KICKED OFF INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING FEUD SPARKED BY 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' T-SHIRT, HE SAYS: 'LOOK AT THIS'

"We put on t shirt to actually do something that was inclusive, to say, actually, White Americans, you are allowed to be a part of this, too, because literally all lives matter," she said.

"In fact, no lives have been mattering. Black Americans are suffering as a result because of Black Lives Matter. We know that their neighborhoods have been rioted in inner city communities and the businesses are moving out of there."

Owens said while Black Lives Matter was supposed to highlight and seek resolutions to suffering, it instead left Black-majority neighborhoods burned, looted and unsafe.

BLM HAS LEFT BLACK AMERICANS WORSE OFF SINCE THE MOVEMENT BEGAN, EXPERTS SAY

The outrage over her and Ye wearing White Lives Matter shirts illustrated a "hatred toward White people [that] is undeniable," Owens said, remarking that being a Black child in the womb and a straight, White male are the two worst things anyone can be in the U.S.

"[Straight White men] are perceived as being too normal," Owens said. "You need to make yourself somehow problematized by saying that you're trans, that you're suffering, that you're gay, that you're Hispanic, that you have a biracial mother, something -- people are dying to say that they're anything but being White."

Owens added that the phrase "White Lives Matter" has been banned on TikTok because it allegedly "inspires hatred."

"Banning the hashtag White Lives Matter is what inspires hatred," she countered.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The saddest part of this, is that after wearing the shirt and getting back here down in Tennessee, I went to a farmer's market and I had White people coming up to me with tears in their eyes. And I told Kanye this – [they said] thank you so much – as if they are the the forgotten people -- is allowing us to have our voices back."

"They've been sitting in silence, completely sidelined, told that they are not allowed to be American because there's a vicious narrative around that. Somehow black Americans are suffering from policing and therefore White lives can't matter. They do. It's obvious Kanye was correct."