White House rips new Neil Young song slamming Trump's DC crime crackdown as 'cringe'

Liberal rocker Neil Young released a new song Thursday pointing to President Donald Trump’s White House as the source of "big crime" in Washington, D.C., a claim the administration dismissed as "cringe."

After Trump announced his plans to deploy National Guard troops and assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to tackle rising crime in Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser initially expressed concern.

However, the mayor admitted at a press conference on Wednesday that the federal surge has had a noticeable impact on one of America's most dangerous cities, including a whopping 87% reduction in carjackings.

But Young, an outspoken critic of the president, released a new song the next day, blasting Trump and his crime crackdown.

"No more great again," Young sang in his new song, "Big Crime," "There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House."

He goes on to declare, "Don’t need no fascist rules! Don't want no fascist schools! Don’t want soldiers walking on our streets! There’s big crime in D.C. at the White House!"

His song proceeds to call for "No money to the fascists, the billionaire fascists," arguing it is "Time to black out the system."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, saying, "Instead of tarnishing his legacy with cringe songs, Neil should spend some time talking to the D.C. residents who haven’t been victims of violent crime thanks to President Trump. Then he can decide if he really wants to criticize actions that have reduced violent crime already by 44%."

Liberals outside D.C. leadership appear to be concerned about crime in the nation’s capital as well, even if they are silent or posture against Trump’s actions publicly.

"I actually heard from a reporter when this happened, going, ‘Well, you know, if he doesn’t overreach, this could actually be a good thing for quality of life,’ etc., because in D.C. right now, I had this happen to my family and I had that, and they go down the list," MSNBC host Joe Scarborough noted earlier this month. "And then I saw him tweet something completely different."

Scarborough added that crime isn't as bad as it was two or three years ago, but it still was not a safe city.

"It’s certainly not as safe as the nation’s capital should be," he said.

On the other hand, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend cited her experience as "a Black woman in America" to suggest, "I do not always think that more police make streets safer."