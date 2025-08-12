Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Harris aide argues more police won't make streets safer, citing experience as a 'Black woman in America'

Sanders-Townsend calls Trump's crime initiative an 'authoritarian overreach' that uses juvenile crime as a pretext

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Symone Sanders-Townsend cites her expertise as 'a Black woman' to argue why more cops won't make DC safer

Symone Sanders-Townsend cites her expertise as 'a Black woman' to argue why more cops won't make DC safer

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend argued that her life experience as a Black woman in America provides a unique perspective on why adding more police will not actually make Americans safer in Washington D.C.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend pushed back on increased police presence in D.C., claiming during a panel Tuesday that, as a Black woman, she doesn't believe more officers make communities safer—particularly in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Sanders-Townsend, who served as chief spokesperson and senior adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris before joining MSNBC in 2022, spoke on President Donald Trump’s new initiative to stop crime in the nation’s capital. 

Trump announced Monday that he plans to deploy approximately 800 National Guard troops and assume oversight of the Metropolitan Police Department to tackle rising crime in Washington, D.C. The announcement caused shockwaves across media, but some, like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, hinted that there may be some truth to Trump saying there is a crisis. 

"There has been a problem in D.C. It’s not as bad as it was 2 or 3 years ago, but it’s not as safe as Manhattan. It’s not as safe as the nation’s capital should be. By the way, I’ve lived in D.C. for 32 years. I can go chapter and verse if you’d like me to," Scarborough said. 

Symone Sanders Townsend

Symone Sanders Townsend, Co-Host MSNBC's The Weeknight, Former Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Harris appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C. on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Photo by: Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images)

Sanders-Townsend appeared openly shocked at Scarborough’s words and pushed back, citing her experience as having lived in D.C. for the last 10 years and her husband running the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. 

"It is perceived violence amplified by some actual real acts of violence," she said before adding, "the way I’ve heard D.C. being described this morning is like it’s a city under siege, like it’s a dangerous place, clutching your pearls, you’ve got to keep your bag under your dress when you leave the house. And that’s just not true."

She said that the conversation is revolving around these instances of "juvenile crime" that Trump is using as a pretext for his "authoritatrain overreach." 

Sanders-Townsend argued there is just barely enough real crime to make people think that Trump may have some legitimate reason to take such action, but all the while, people are "ignoring the fact that more police officers on the street are not going to fix the issue of juvenile crime."

Trump holding chart on crime

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press about deploying federal law enforcement agents in Washington to bolster the local police presence in the Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington D.C., U.S., August 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

Scarborough urged her to clarify, asking, "You don’t think more police make streets safer?"

"No, Joe. I’m a Black woman in America," she said. "I do not always think that more police make streets safer. When you walk down the streets of Georgetown, you don’t see a police officer on every corner, but you don’t feel unsafe."

"So what is it about talking about places like southeast D.C., right, Ward 8, if you will, that people say, ‘Well, we need more officers to make us safe?’ I think we have to rethink what safety means in America," Sanders-Townsend argued.

A view of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Crime in America's capital city of Washington, D.C. has been a consistently controversial topic, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic aggravated many issues across America's major cities. ((Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.