White House pressed on relationship with China amid US land purchases, support for Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A White House official was pressed Wednesday on the increasing purchases of U.S. land by Chinese interests, especially in sensitive areas like a North Dakota site within range of a U.S. Air Force Base housing secretive drone technology.

Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told "The Story" on Fox News Wednesday the administration is indeed concerned and monitoring the situation, as China simultaneously engages in energy commerce with Russia amid the Kremlin's invasion of U.S.-backed Ukraine

As the Russian ruble has largely increased in value despite President Biden's overtures toward halting oil purchases by the U.S., Chinese President Xi Jinping has been meeting with Vladimir Putin and forging energy purchase agreements.

China has also helped Russia with "credit card activity" to help it evade Western sanctions, anchor Martha MacCallum reported on "The Story."

KAROLINE LEAVITT, WHO COULD BECOME YOUNGEST ELECTED CONGRESSWOMAN, CALLS OUT ‘EXTREME’ DEMOCRATS

When asked if there has been any change in policy or any forthcoming change in policy toward China given the current environment, Kirby replied, "I don't have anything to speak to today in terms of changes in our policies with respect to investment."

Kirby said the Biden administration wants a "price cap" on Russian oil so that Putin cannot benefit from sanction-evading revenue.

"We haven't seen any indication that [China] is violating the sanctions or giving material support to Russia with respect to Ukraine," he said. "Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin can talk about their meeting and characterize it how they want. We obviously don't want to see business as usual with Russia by anybody."

RUBIO RIFFS ON BIDEN'S INFLATION CELEBRATION: ‘I'M EMBARRASSED FOR JAMES TAYLOR'

Pressed on whether the White House is concerned at all about the massive Chinese land purchases in areas like Grand Forks, N.D., Kirby said it remains on their radar.

"Look, of course, it's a matter of concern. I just don't have a policy decision to speak to today," he said.

"But but obviously, it's a concern and we've been and we've been nothing but honest about and consistent about our concerns with with Chinese trade and economic practices."

MANCHIN SLAMS HARRIS: DEAD WRONG ON BORDER SECURITY CLAIM

"We refer to China as the pacing challenge because not just economically, but but from a security and military perspective, they continue to present challenges and challenges and threats to us in the Indo-Pacific region around the world that that we're going to stay focused on," Kirby added, as Xi has forged relationships with smaller, yet geopolitically key countries like the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Coast Guard vessel USCGC Oliver Henry was unable to port in Honaira for a routine refueling after Solomon authorities reportedly did not respond to a request from the vessel, according to the U.K. Guardian.

The paper reported that country's government has had an increasingly "tense" relationship with Washington since it struck a security deal with Beijing.