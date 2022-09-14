Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people.

Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared the winner of her 1st-district primary against fellow ex-Trump official Matt Mowers. Leavitt will now face Democratic New Hampshire Congressman Christopher Pappas in November, in the eastern of the state's two districts.

Leavitt, who also worked for House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, said Democrats' support for an open Mexican border, wasteful spending during a recession, and sending billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine while Americans struggle to make ends meet are exactly counter to what is needed at this time.

"It is not extreme to put your country first… and want to have secure borders, a strong military to unleash the might of your own economy, and to not send billions and billions of dollars to the country of Ukraine when our own southern border is not secure," she said Wednesday on "The Story."

The congressional hopeful thanked her team and volunteers for pounding the pavement in the Seacoast-centric district, adding they collectively discussed the "very real consequences of this disastrous Biden-Pelosi agenda" that she accused Pappas of enabling.

Leavitt said Democrats have declared "war" on U.S. energy production, and Granite Staters are feeling as much as a fourfold pinch in their electric bills because of that.

"These are all policies that are hurting the people of my great home state," she said. "They are fed up and they're looking for a conservative congresswoman who will put them first and who has the youthful energy to bring our party together and ensure that we take back the House in January."

When asked about Sen. Lindsey Graham's plan for a national abortion restriction at 15 weeks – which has been criticized by members of both parties – Leavitt said she is pro-life, but the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Mississippi earlier this year clearly relegates abortion regulatory authority to state governments, not the feds.

Leavitt's potential district, rated as "even" by the Cook Political Report, is one Republicans hope to flip in November.

The state's other district, the largely rural 2nd – which runs from Pittsburg at the Canadian border down to Massachusetts, roughly remaining west of I-93 – is rated slightly more Democrat-favorable at "D+2."

In that race, Trump-aligned businessman Robert Burns bested moderate George Hansel and will face Rep. Ann McLane-Kuster, D-N.H., for the slightly more challenging seat.

If elected, Leavitt would become the youngest elected congresswoman – topping current recordholder Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., also 25, is currently the youngest elected active House lawmaker.

Former Rep. Jed Johnson Jr., D-Okla., remains the youngest elected House member in the post-Civil War era, at 25 years, 7 days at the time of his 1965 swearing-in.