Rubio riffs on Biden's inflation celebration: 'I'm embarrassed for James Taylor'

Singer-songwriter James Taylor was in an awkward position of being the entertainment facet of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act celebration on a day the stock market took a four-figure tumble, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Tuesday.

Taylor performed his hit "Fire & Rain" and made brief remarks about climate change and how the event represented a "hopeful moment" for the United States.

Rubio told "Jesse Watters Primetime" he does not explicitly listen to Taylor's music, but said he feels bad for the 74-year-old Boston native.

"I guess he's won some awards and sold a lot of records, maybe more than anybody, but I'm actually embarrassed for the guy," Rubio remarked.

"I mean, he's asked him to come and play his guitar on the day when they're announcing this inflation-reduction garbage. And in fact, it's the day when we got this report that food prices… are the highest they've been since 1979."

The Miami lawmaker said regular Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation and the fact it is getting worse since Biden's legislation passed.

Americans might be also feeling angry that Biden invited entertainment for such an event despite its counterintuitive timing, he added.

When host Jesse Watters quipped that Biden might next have a celebration for a secure border and could invite rapper Cardi B to perform, Rubio replied that the artist might at least be more fitting.

"Well at least she knows where inflation is at," the lawmaker said, referring to how the New York rapper vented on social media about the increasing costs of everyday commodities.

Later, Rubio also spoke about his Senate re-election bid in which he faces U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando.

Demings, who formerly served as Orlando police chief and whose husband Jerry is the Democratic mayor of Orange County, gave up her House seat to face off with Rubio.

Rubio criticized the congresswoman for voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., most of her tenure, and said that his state is aggravating the Democratic Party nationwide because "we've embarrassed them."

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state largely eschewed federally recommended socioeconomic coronavirus restrictions and has taken a more confrontational stance against left-wing critical race theory and gender studies for children.