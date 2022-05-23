White House's 'mixed messaging' on China slammed by Joe Concha: This 'inspires no confidence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped the Biden White House for its "mixed messaging" on defending Taiwan in the event of Chinese invasion, telling Fox News' Harris Faulkner that China hears Biden instead of other White House officials. During his Monday segment on "The Faulkner Focus," Concha also criticized Biden for making the same foreign policy "flub" three times by making military threats.

BIDEN'S ANSWER ON DEFENDING TAIWAN FROM CHINA, DISNEY WORLD'S SKY-HIGH COSTS AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

JOE CONCHA: I've seen this characterized as a flub by the president, but now this is three times he's made the same flub. In August of last year, October of last year, and then this past weekend, he said without ambiguity, that if China invades Taiwan, then we will engage them militarily. China has an active military personnel of more than 2 million people, and all President Xi hears is what the American president is saying, not people at the White House clarifying what he is saying. It was funny sometimes when Joe Biden had gaffes in the past, but now you're talking about our national security. When he says one thing and the White House says another, that sort of mixed messaging inspires no confidence from the American people.

