Weingarten 'among the most dangerous' people in US, Pompeo claims in war of words with teachers union boss

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit back at teachers union boss Randi Weingarten on Tuesday, claiming she is a danger to the country after the American Federation of Teachers chief criticized his prior contention teachers unions could ultimately contribute to the fall of the nation.

In November, Pompeo had warned it is "not a close call" between Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping or another entity as to which would be the one most likely to usher in the collapse of the United States.

"It would be the teacher's unions, and the filth that they're teaching our kids -- and the fact that they don't know math and reading or writing," he told news outlet Semafor at the time, explaining if children aren't raised to believe in American exceptionalism, it will be difficult for future generations to disprove Xi's assertion America is "in decline."

Weingarten recently hit back at Pompeo, name-dropping him during remarks about the "persistent demonization and disrespect of teachers."

She expressed dismay at school board meeting "screaming matches" and the fact "a former secretary of state [said] teachers teach ‘filth’ have contributed to a culture of disrespect."

Pompeo did not mince words in responding on "The Story," replying, "She's among the most dangerous people in the United States of America today."

The potential 2024 presidential contender went on to say Weingarten doesn't want children learning reading, writing and arithmetic, but instead is focused on making sure her union accumulates even more power.

"When I talked about teaching filth, right, if you don't teach American greatness – that this is the most exceptional nation in the history of civilization – you get what we saw yesterday – you get a decline in American patriotism," he said.

"The things that built our country are the very things Randi Weingarten and her teachers union want to leave out of our schools. They want to prevent our kids from knowing what a blessing it is to be an American. We ought to put that back."

Pompeo added the AFT boss wrongly describes parents at public meetings to be the problem, when it is concerned guardians that will be the solution to what ails America's schools today.

"Randi Weingarten identifies them as the evil, when in fact they're the force for good. I see an awakening. I can feel it. We're going to take back this country," he said.

Anchor Martha MacCallum added that Weingarten appears "unnerved" at the school choice movement and the number of parents transitioning to homeschooling, perceptibly to avoid the woke curricula.

In response to Pompeo's 2022 comments, Weingarten claimed the secretary had "defended Middle East's tyrants and undermined Ukraine," according to tweets from the time.

She asserted he was more focused on "pleasing" Donald Trump than "fighting for freedom," which she said figures like herself fight for.