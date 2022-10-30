Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

AFT president accused of gaslighting over blameless tweet on learning loss: 'delete your account'

An editor of a conservative blog said, 'You're too late, Randi... The adults will take it from here'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine: Our kids have suffered tremendously because of Randi Weingarten Video

Judge Jeanine: Our kids have suffered tremendously because of Randi Weingarten

'The Five' co-hosts discuss American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten's role in pushing COVID school closures that harmed the education progress of the nation's public school children. 

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten was called a "backpedaling hack" for penning a blameless tweet about "everyone" suffering during the pandemic as the nation's report card reveals drastic impacts to reading and math skills. 

"The bottom line is everyone suffered in the pandemic… because of the pandemic. The disruption was everywhere, and it was bad regardless of whether schools were remote or in person. We are focused now on the urgent need to help kids recover and thrive," Weingarten tweeted. 

Math scores saw their largest decreases ever, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card. 

The average mathematics score for fourth-grade students fell five points from 2019 to 2022. The score for eighth graders dropped eight points. Reading for both grades fell three points since 2019.

EXPERTS REACT TO US MATH, READING SCORES DIPPING FOR STUDENTS AFTER COVID-19: 'DISMAL'

  • american federation of teachers randi weingarten
    Image 1 of 3

    Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is accused of being a "chief disruptor" of kids education for her encouragement of prolonged school closures.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MomsRising Together)

  • Randi Weingarten
    Image 2 of 3

    American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten famously pushed shutdowns but has not received criticism from most major media outlets.  (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Randi Weingarten speaks to the press
    Image 3 of 3

    Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and a member of the AFL–CIO, speaks alongside Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a New York City teachers union. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Weingarten faced blow back on social media with critics saying Weingarten was trying to avoid blame for the decrease in academic scores. 

Contributing editor at the Spectator, Stephen Miller, said, "Here's another example of ‘It’s not important for who is to blame."

Managing editor of RedState Kira Davis said, "You're too late, Randi… The adults will take it from here."

John Cardillo, a former radio host, called Weingarten a "backpedaling hack."

Maud Maron, an activist for reopening schools, blasted Weingarten for putting the union first, and kids last.

US MATH, READING TEST SCORES PLUNGE FOR STUDENTS ACROSS COUNTRY FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

A Florida State board of education member, Ryan Petty, accused Weingarten of gaslighting.

School choice activist Corey DeAngelis quipped that Weingarten restricting replies to her tweet was just "like you closed schools."

DeAngelis added Weingarten should consider checking out of Twitter. "Delete your account," he said.

PARENTS CAST BLAME FOR 'DEVASTATING' NATION'S REPORT CARD IN WAKE OF PANDEMIC: 'VERY BAD DECISIONS'

Angela Morabito, a spokesperson for the Defense of Freedom Institute, accused Weingarten of "lying (again)."

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said "hi, you're the problem, it's you."

Rory Cooper, a partner at PurpleStrats – a reputation management firm – said, "No, every child didn't suffer Only the kids in public schools under your control. You did that."

Research at Harvard and Stanford found that achievement losses "were larger in higher poverty districts."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The study revealed that the pandemic "widened disparities in achievement between high and low-poverty schools."

Furthermore, the study shows that a "quarter of schools with the highest shares of students receiving federal lunch subsidies missed two-thirds of a year of math learning, while the quarter of schools with the fewest low-income students lost two-fifths of a year."

Fox News' Joshua Nelson and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News Digital.