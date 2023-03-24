Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Randi Weingarten torched for saying it’s ‘antisemitic’ to mention Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's ties to Soros

Journalist Doug Powers slammed Weingarten, tweeting, 'But he IS a George Soros-backed prosecutor'

Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell rips Randi Weingarten over DeSantis tweet: She 'needs a tutor' Video

Leo Terrell rips Randi Weingarten over DeSantis tweet: She 'needs a tutor'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Weingarten's attack on DeSantis and 23 suspects charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta.

Teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten received an education of her own recently, after suggesting that anyone pointing out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s ties to liberal billionaire George Soros is being antisemitic.

The head of America’s Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers’ union in America tweeted that people connecting Soros money to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office is reflective of the growing wave of "antisemitic incidents in the U.S." 

Bragg, the DA who has been rumored to be preparing the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump for hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, received money from Soros for his DA campaign in 2021.

RANDI WEINGARTEN BLASTED FOR 'MELTDOWN' OUTSIDE THE SUPREME COURT: 'JUST SHOUT AND BULLY'

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks to the audience at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers Friday, July 13, 2018 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks to the audience at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers Friday, July 13, 2018 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  ((Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images))

Fox News Digital reported, "In May 2021, financier George Soros pushed $1 million to the Color of Change PAC, which turned around and spent big backing the candidacy of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg."

While criticizing Bragg’s alleged efforts to indict him, the former president called the DA a "SOROS BACKED ANIMAL," and declared that he is "FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS." Other conservatives have voiced this reality as well.

However, on Thursday, Weingarten claimed that anyone noting this connection is peddling in anti-Jewish conspiracy. 

Sharing an Axios.com article about the rise of "Antisemitic incidents" in the U.S., she tweeted, "THIS is a result of the division and chaos and fear that the extremists, including the #MAGA politicians wage, like calling the Manhattan DA a ‘George Soros backed prosecutor.’ Antisemitic incidents hit record in 2022, ADL says."

AFT PRESIDENT ACCUSED OF GASLIGHTING OVER BLAMELESS TWEET ON LEARNING LOSS: ‘DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT’ 

George Soros delivering a speech during the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

George Soros delivering a speech during the 2023 Munich Security Conference. (Open Society Foundations/YouTube/Video screenshot)

Though Weingarten turned off comments to her tweets, plenty of her critics blasted her claim in quote tweets.

Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross blasted Weingarten’s hypocrisy over her own targeting of conservative billionaire donors. She tweeted, "Weingarten has dozens of tweets about ‘Koch backed’ initiatives."

Conservative journalist Brad Slager asked, "Can you point out the specific example of anti-semitism in that accurate statement?"

Journalist Doug Powers stressed, "But he IS a George Soros-backed prosecutor."

Hollywood actor and conservative Nick Searcy quipped, "Except for the [fact] that Bragg is, in real life, backed by Soros, liar."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Popular conservative account @RBPundit laid out the facts for the teachers’ union boss, saying, "It's not anti-Semitic to point out that Bragg's campaign was literally funded by George Soros, who wrote an entire NYT op-ed about it. It's literally a fact."

Attorney and conservative David Larkin told Weingarten to get back worrying about her job, tweeting, "It's always telling that teachers unions want to discuss anything except that many kids in US cities are failing to learn to read or do math. Classic misdirection."

Former President Donald J. Trump is facing an indictment from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Former President Donald J. Trump is facing an indictment from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 