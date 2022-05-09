Washington Post editorial board calls on protesters to 'leave the justices alone at home'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board took a stand against the recent protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices on Monday.

In an editorial titled, "Leave the justices alone at home" called for an end to pro-choice protesters’ efforts to demonstrate outside of justices’ home following the Supreme Court draft opinion leak last week.

LIBERAL MEDIA GUSHES OVER PRO-CHOICE DEMONSTRATIONS AFTER RIPPING PARENTS PROTESTING SCHOOL BOARDS

"The right to assemble and speak freely is essential to democracy. Erasing any distinction between the public square and private life is essential to totalitarianism. It is crucial, therefore, to protect robust demonstrations of political dissent while preventing them from turning into harassment or intimidation," the editorial board wrote.

Protests were organized shortly after the original leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested a majority of justices would vote to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Since then, protests have occurred in front of the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts in Maryland.

"To picket a judge’s home is especially problematic. It tries to bring direct public pressure to bear on a decision-making process that must be controlled, evidence-based and rational if there is to be any hope of an independent judiciary," the editorial stated.

Despite other liberal media figures defended protests outside justices’ homes, the Post’s editorial board maintained that, though it "broadly agrees" with the goal, that does not justify the actions.

‘THE VIEW’S’ SUNNY HOSTIN ATTEMPTS TO JUSTIFY PROTESTS AT HOMES OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICES

"Critics of reversing Roe maintain, defensibly, that to overturn such a long-standing precedent would itself violate core judicial principles. Yet if basic social consensus and the rule of law are to be sustained — and if protesters wish to maximize their own persuasiveness — demonstrations against even what many might regard as illegitimate rulings must respect the rights of others. And they must be lawful," the piece wrote.

The Post also reminded readers that federal law also prohibits "pickets or parades" outside any building with "the intent of influencing any judge."

"These are limited and justifiable restraints on where and how people exercise the right to assembly. Citizens should voluntarily abide by them, in letter and spirit. If not, the relevant governments should take appropriate action," it concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, the Washington Post published a spotlight piece on Lacie Wooten-Holway, one of the leaders behind the protests at Justice Kavanaugh’s home.