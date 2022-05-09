Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The View's' Sunny Hostin attempts to justify protests at homes of Supreme Court justices

The liberal co-host claimed home protests gave 'leverage' for Chief Justice John Roberts to lean towards a more 'moderate' approach to Roe v. Wade

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
"The View's" Sunny Hostin attempted to justify the disturbing protests outside the homes of multiple Supreme Court Justices, claiming it gave Chief Justice John Roberts "leverage" to bring a more moderate approach to a future decision on Roe v. Wade.

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Sunny Hostin attempted to justify the disturbing protests outside the homes of multiple Supreme Court justices over the weekend, claiming it gave Chief Justice John Roberts "leverage" to bring a more moderate approach to a future decision on Roe v. Wade. 

During a segment focused on the continued outrage by the show's liberal co-hosts over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion concerning Roe v. Wade, Hostin argued that although it was "terrible" Justice Samuel Alito was forced to "go into hiding," according to reports, it was now "really clear" to the court that Roe v. Wade should be upheld.

"The View's" Sunny Hostin appears on the set of the liberal ABC show on May 9, 2022. (Screenshot/Twitter)

"The View's" Sunny Hostin appears on the set of the liberal ABC show on May 9, 2022. (Screenshot/Twitter) (Screenshot/ABC)

NYT'S DOWD SKEWERS JUSTICE ALITO AS ‘HOLIER-THAN-THOU PREACHER’ OBSESSED WITH REINING IN ‘FEMALE SEXUALITY’

"While I think it is terrible that a justice would have to go into hiding, I think it is really clear to the justices now that, as Ana mentioned, 64% to 66% of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, right?" Hostin said, mentioning reports that Alito and his family had been moved to an undisclosed location over safety concerns, as well as unnamed polls showing a majority of Americans favored keeping Roe v. Wade.

"And so that being said, maybe these protests, and maybe this outcry, gives Chief Justice Roberts some leverage for a more moderate approach because we saw during the hearing that he was looking for a way, a moderate way, to handle this case," she added. 

Demonstrators in support of reproductive rights protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, near Washington, U.S., May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Demonstrators in support of reproductive rights protest outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, near Washington, U.S., May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

MSNBC'S TIFFANY CROSS WARNS ADOPTION NOT ‘ALWAYS SAFE’ OPTION FOR BLACK BABIES

Hostin criticized Justice Clarence Thomas declaring that the court wouldn't be bullied by the protests, as well as what she said were other justices saying that protestors didn't have the right to protest outside their homes because of their right to privacy. 

"Well, women have a right to privacy as well. And women have a right to privacy with their bodies," Hostin declared. "And I'm just shocked that that's what we're hearing from men, that's what we're hearing from the justices, that's what we're hearing from Republicans that people don't have a right to protest this draft opinion when the Supreme Court has found that you have a right to protest in front of abortion clinics, that there can be no buffer zone. The hypocrisy is incredible."

Supreme Court Police officers erect a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supreme Court Police officers erect a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

A number of other liberals celebrated the protests outside the justices' homes, including many social media commentators who called on protestors to "go to people's homes" and "their places of worship."

"Make them as uncomfortable as they are trying to make you. This is not the time for civility, this is the time for mass resistance and demonstration," one leftist tweeted.

Despite Hostin's claim that the court would have more "leverage" to moderate their potential decision on Roe v. Wade, a report by The Washington Post stated Sunday that the majority to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling remains intact.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.