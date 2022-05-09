‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin attempts to justify protests at homes of Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Co-host of ABC's "The View" Sunny Hostin attempted to justify the disturbing protests outside the homes of multiple Supreme Court justices over the weekend, claiming it gave Chief Justice John Roberts "leverage" to bring a more moderate approach to a future decision on Roe v. Wade.

During a segment focused on the continued outrage by the show's liberal co-hosts over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion concerning Roe v. Wade, Hostin argued that although it was "terrible" Justice Samuel Alito was forced to "go into hiding," according to reports, it was now "really clear" to the court that Roe v. Wade should be upheld.

NYT'S DOWD SKEWERS JUSTICE ALITO AS ‘HOLIER-THAN-THOU PREACHER’ OBSESSED WITH REINING IN ‘FEMALE SEXUALITY’

"While I think it is terrible that a justice would have to go into hiding, I think it is really clear to the justices now that, as Ana mentioned, 64% to 66% of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, right?" Hostin said, mentioning reports that Alito and his family had been moved to an undisclosed location over safety concerns, as well as unnamed polls showing a majority of Americans favored keeping Roe v. Wade.

"And so that being said, maybe these protests, and maybe this outcry, gives Chief Justice Roberts some leverage for a more moderate approach because we saw during the hearing that he was looking for a way, a moderate way, to handle this case," she added.

MSNBC'S TIFFANY CROSS WARNS ADOPTION NOT ‘ALWAYS SAFE’ OPTION FOR BLACK BABIES

Hostin criticized Justice Clarence Thomas declaring that the court wouldn't be bullied by the protests, as well as what she said were other justices saying that protestors didn't have the right to protest outside their homes because of their right to privacy.

"Well, women have a right to privacy as well. And women have a right to privacy with their bodies," Hostin declared. "And I'm just shocked that that's what we're hearing from men, that's what we're hearing from the justices, that's what we're hearing from Republicans that people don't have a right to protest this draft opinion when the Supreme Court has found that you have a right to protest in front of abortion clinics, that there can be no buffer zone. The hypocrisy is incredible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A number of other liberals celebrated the protests outside the justices' homes, including many social media commentators who called on protestors to "go to people's homes" and "their places of worship."

"Make them as uncomfortable as they are trying to make you. This is not the time for civility, this is the time for mass resistance and demonstration," one leftist tweeted.

Despite Hostin's claim that the court would have more "leverage" to moderate their potential decision on Roe v. Wade, a report by The Washington Post stated Sunday that the majority to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling remains intact.