Liberals celebrate protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes, churches: 'Mass Resistance'

'Go to people's homes. Go to their places of worship,' one social media commenter says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Pro-choice protesters rally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices following Roe v. Wade leak Video

Pro-choice protesters rally outside the homes of Supreme Court justices following Roe v. Wade leak

Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris and the founder of The Jack Brewer Foundation Jack Brewer joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the fallout from the left over the potential overturning.

Liberal social media commentators are rallying support for abortion activists to protest outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes and at churches. 

"Go to people's homes. Go to their places of worship. Make them as uncomfortable as they are trying to make you. This is not the time for civility, this is the time for mass resistance and demonstration," cartoonist Jon Rosenberg tweeted in response to political commentator Bill Kristol urging people to not protest at the justices’ homes and at churches. 

Protests formed outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts over the weekend in response to a draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade that was leaked last week. 

    SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Protest

    SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Protest

    SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Protest

    SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Protest

PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS MARCH TO HOMES OF JUSTICES KAVANAUGH AND ROBERTS IN 'VIGIL' FOR ROE V. WADE

The group "Ruth Sent Us," which is named after late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had called on abortion supporters to gather outside the homes of the "six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe" and "s​​tand at or in a local Catholic Church" on Mother’s Day. 

The group added in a Saturday tweet that protesters will "be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries." 

FAR-LEFT ACTIVISTS TARGETING POLITICIANS', JUDGES' HOMES BECOMING INCREASINGLY COMMON PRESSURE TACTIC

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Anti-abortion activists and church members are confronted by a pro-choice activist outside of a Catholic church in downtown Manhattan to voice their support for a woman's right to choose on May 07, 2022 in New York City. The protests at the Basilica of St. Patricks Old Cathedral, which have been occurring weekly and where a small number of anti-abortion activists worship, have been given added urgency by the recent leaked Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Anti-abortion activists and church members are confronted by a pro-choice activist outside of a Catholic church in downtown Manhattan to voice their support for a woman's right to choose on May 07, 2022 in New York City. The protests at the Basilica of St. Patricks Old Cathedral, which have been occurring weekly and where a small number of anti-abortion activists worship, have been given added urgency by the recent leaked Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Liberals and abortion supporters on Sunday denounced calls to not protest outside the homes and at churches, with some warning to "expect more" and "look down the road & visualize what’s ahead." 

Protests have also formed outside of churches. A video filmed outside the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan this weekend showed one pro-abortion protester shouting "I'm killing the babies!" while waving dolls around near a pro-life group praying. 

NYC CHURCH SWARMED BY PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS: 'I'M KILLING THE BABIES'

Abortion advocates gather outside Old St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City Video

Conservatives have responded to the protests with messages saying they will pray for the abortion activists. 

"And we will pray for all of you. Even when you kill a child you are its mother forever and this is also your day. These truths are unavoidable. Happy Mothers Day. See you at church today," CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Sunday morning. 

Chief Justice Roberts called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the leak and strongly condemned the matter. 

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts said last week.

