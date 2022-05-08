Liberals celebrate protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes, churches: 'Mass Resistance'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal social media commentators are rallying support for abortion activists to protest outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes and at churches.

"Go to people's homes. Go to their places of worship. Make them as uncomfortable as they are trying to make you. This is not the time for civility, this is the time for mass resistance and demonstration," cartoonist Jon Rosenberg tweeted in response to political commentator Bill Kristol urging people to not protest at the justices’ homes and at churches.

Protests formed outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts over the weekend in response to a draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade that was leaked last week.

PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS MARCH TO HOMES OF JUSTICES KAVANAUGH AND ROBERTS IN 'VIGIL' FOR ROE V. WADE

The group "Ruth Sent Us," which is named after late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, had called on abortion supporters to gather outside the homes of the "six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe" and "s​​tand at or in a local Catholic Church" on Mother’s Day.

The group added in a Saturday tweet that protesters will "be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries."

FAR-LEFT ACTIVISTS TARGETING POLITICIANS', JUDGES' HOMES BECOMING INCREASINGLY COMMON PRESSURE TACTIC

Liberals and abortion supporters on Sunday denounced calls to not protest outside the homes and at churches, with some warning to "expect more" and "look down the road & visualize what’s ahead."

Protests have also formed outside of churches. A video filmed outside the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan this weekend showed one pro-abortion protester shouting "I'm killing the babies!" while waving dolls around near a pro-life group praying.

NYC CHURCH SWARMED BY PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS: 'I'M KILLING THE BABIES'

Conservatives have responded to the protests with messages saying they will pray for the abortion activists.

"And we will pray for all of you. Even when you kill a child you are its mother forever and this is also your day. These truths are unavoidable. Happy Mothers Day. See you at church today," CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Sunday morning.

Chief Justice Roberts called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the leak and strongly condemned the matter.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," Roberts said last week.