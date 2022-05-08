Washington Post spotlights protest leader outside Justice Kavanaugh's house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post highlighted the ongoing protests outside of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house after a draft opinion about the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade was leaked.

The article titled, "Outside Kavanaugh’s home, a neighbor rallies for abortion rights" was written by Washington Post reporter Ellie Silverman who profiled Lacie Wooten-Holway, Kavanaugh’s neighbor.

"For months, Wooten-Holway, a 39-year-old teaching assistant and aftercare staffer, mother of two and the youngest of five sisters, has taken the unusual step of protesting a neighbor." Silverman wrote. "Usually she is the only neighbor there — a reminder that with every march and chant she is breaking an unspoken contract of civility.

While Silverman acknowledged that some neighbors stated the protest was "disrespectful in a place they believe should be a private, family-friendly escape from bitter Washington politics," she wrote that "[o]ther people cheer, saying they wouldn’t personally join but are encouraged to see someone speaking out."

"In Chevy Chase, just beyond the District line, geniality among neighbors has long been part of the social code. But Wooten-Holway — who has had an abortion and is a survivor of sexual assault — cannot separate the politics from the personal," Silverman wrote.

Although Wooten-Holway faced criticism over her protests, she continued to defend rallying outside of Kavanaugh’s private neighborhood.

"I organize peaceful candlelit vigils in front of his house. … We’re about to get doomsday, so I’m not going to be civil to that man at all," Wooten-Holway said.

"Even if she and the Kavanaughs don’t know each other personally, she thinks it’s important for him to hear that people in his own neighborhood vehemently disagree with him," Silverman wrote.

The article noted that Wooten-Holway protested against Kavanaugh since his 2018 Supreme Court nomination when he faced multiple sexual assault allegations. Although Wooten-Holway commented that she is often alone in her neighborhood protests, Silverman reported that she convinced a neighbor, Erin Prangely, to join.

"Rich women in the neighborhood he lives in aren’t going to have a problem with this decision. It’s the people who have less resources," Prangely said. "And that’s why it’s time for people of good conscience to cross that barrier and force him to look at us."

On Monday, Politico shared a Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested a majority of the justices will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the United States. Since the draft was leaked, pro-choice groups have planned and executed protests against conservative justices as well as Catholic churches.

According to another report, the majority of justices are still in favor of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The final ruling is expected in June.