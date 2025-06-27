Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sex Crimes

Washington Post editor on leave after DOJ charges him with possessing child pornography

Thomas LeGro was part of The Post's Pultizer Prize-winning team for its reporting on failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
FBI arrests Washington Post editor for possession of child porn Video

FBI arrests Washington Post editor for possession of child porn

Fox News host Jesse Watters has the latest on the arrest of a Washington Post editor allegedly caught in possession of child porn on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

An award-winning editor from The Washington Post has been placed on leave after the Justice Department charged him with child pornography possession.

The DOJ announced that 48-year-old Thomas LeGro, The Post's deputy director of video, appeared in court Friday after being arrested Thursday as his home was searched by authorities. 

"During the execution of the search warrant agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C. said in a press release

Washington Post building

A Washington Post logo is displayed at the newspaper's editorial headquarters on May 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

According to the filing, "several devices" were seized from LeGro's home, including a laptop computer that "contained 11 videos depicting child pornography."

The filing also linked LeGro to a prior FBI investigation from 2006 of E-Gold, a digital currency platform used by child pornography websites, alleging LeGro was an E-Gold user.

The charges were announced by interim U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caroline Burrell and Janani Iyengar. 

A spokesperson for The Post told Fox News Digital, "The Washington Post understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave" and declined to comment further. 

Jeanine Pirro

Interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced child pornography charges against Washington Post editor Thomas LeGro. (DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

LeGro began working for the Post in 2000 and left in 2006 for a stint at "PBS NewsHour" before returning to the Post in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. 

Notably, LeGro was among the Washington Post journalists who earned the paper a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for its investigative reporting of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, several of whom said they were minors at the time. Moore denied the allegations mentioned in The Post's reporting. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.