Washington Post bashes socialist Zohran Mamdani as potential disaster for New York City

The Washington Post editorial board warned on Thursday that democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's recent primary win in the New York City mayoral race is not only "bad" for New York, but also for the "struggling" Democratic Party.

The Post's editorial board argued that Mamdani's socialist policies could bring the city back to the "bad old days" and "discredit" the next generation of Democratic leaders.

"New Yorkers should be worried that he would lead Gotham back to the bad old days of civic dysfunction, and Democrats should fear that he will discredit their next generation of party leaders, almost all of whom are better than this democratic socialist," they asserted.

According to The Post, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., played a key role in Mamdani's primary win — making the election a referendum on himself and blocking "potentially more appealing center-left candidates" from challenging the young democratic socialist.

They argued that Mamdani's policies, including "city-owned grocery stores," no bus fares, freezing rent on one million regulated apartments and raising the minimum wage to $30 may be tempting to some voters, but the trade-off would "hurt the people they are supposed to help."

"Such a massive minimum wage would depress low-skilled employment. His rent freeze would reduce the housing supply and decrease its quality. Cutting bus fares would leave a transit funding hole that, unless somehow filled, would erode service. Meanwhile, the grocery business operates on thin margins, and his plan for city-run stores would probably lead to fewer options, poor service and shortages, as privately run stores closed rather than try to compete with city-subsidized shops," the Post claimed.

The liberal outlet also acknowledged the mayoral hopeful's previous record of calling to defund and dismantle the police, contending that even though he has toned this rhetoric down, he still opposes hiring more officers.

Another issue the Post took with Mamdani's proposed policies is the tax burden the city would have to bear in order to achieve them, more than likely sparking a "corporate exodus" from the Big Apple and, in turn, "undermining the tax base."

In conclusion, the Post laid out what it believes Democrats need to do if Mamdani does end up becoming mayor.

"Should Mamdani become mayor, Democrats such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul can lead the way in containing him, not least so he does not define their party," it argued, adding, "Their gubernatorial nominees in Virginia and New Jersey, Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively, would be much better representatives of a Democratic brand that still needs to buff out the rough edges of its left wing."