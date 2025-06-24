Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NATO

Washington Post admits that 'Trump is right' when it comes to one issue about Europe

Several European allies agreed to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP ahead of the summit

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Trump is setting the tone for the free world, says US ambassador to NATO Video

Trump is setting the tone for the free world, says US ambassador to NATO

Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy shares details on President Donald Trump's frustration with the conflict in the Middle East and his stance on Article 5 of NATO. U.S. ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker shares the administration's message.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post acknowledged on Monday that President Donald Trump is right about how "Europe needs to do more" to support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) by increasing their defense spending.

After Trump criticized other nations for "freeloading" off U.S. military protection, NATO reached an agreement for all nations except Spain to boost their defense spending to five percent of their gross domestic product. The commitment is expected to be signed on Wednesday during the latest summit.

While the Washington Post editorial board applauded this effort, it argued that European nations, especially Spain, need to "take more responsibility for their own defense" if they want NATO to have any legitimacy.

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL SAYS EUROPEAN COUNTRIES HAVE TO DO 'MUCH, MUCH MORE' TO INCREASE DEFENSE SPENDING

Trump and NATO leaders at summit

The Washington Post editorial board published an opinion piece defending Trump's call for other NATO allies to increase defense spending. (Reuters )

"Trump is right that Europe needs to become more self-sufficient," the editorial board wrote.

It added, "From London and Brussels to Ottawa, NATO is worth fighting, and spending, to preserve. That truth should be visible in Madrid, too."

The Post editorial board also pointed out that the U.S. accounts for about half of all NATO spending, while several countries such as Spain, Canada, Italy and Belgium have struggled or failed to hit their two percent defense goals.

"President Donald Trump will attend the first NATO summit of his second term on Tuesday, at a time when the alliance’s 21st-century relevance has never been clearer — but when its sustainability is also in question, with a NATO-skeptical American president back in the Oval Office. Given these realities, Europe needs to show it will contribute its share to ensure the alliance is stable and strong," The Post wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Donald Trump will still attend NATO summit this week

President Trump is expected to spend only one day at the NATO summit before returning to the White House amid ongoing global tensions. (Getty Images)

Trump is expected to spend only one day in the Netherlands for the NATO summit before returning to the White House on Wednesday.

Though Trump has demanded other countries boost their defense spending, he has said recently that he doesn’t believe the U.S. needs to reach the same five percent goal.

"I don’t think we should, but I think they should," he told reporters last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.