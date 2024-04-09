Wartime survivor Ben Hall interviews Hamas survivors, shedding light on the devastating massacre in Israel

April marks six months since Hamas terrorists launched unprecedented attacks on Israeli civilians, plunging the region into war and creating international turmoil with no end in sight.

Visiting several sites cast into chaos that fateful October day, wartime survivor and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall shared what transpired, including at the site of the Nova Music Festival in Re'im, on Fox Nation's latest series "Surviving Hamas."

"We've all seen those videos of people running, screaming, trying to get away when Hamas attacked, and what Hamas did is that they surrounded the entire site, and wherever people were running, they were waiting to ambush them off when they got in their cars, and they tried to get out of here. The Hamas terrorists went car-to-car shooting people, and each one throwing grenades into each one," he said in the special.

FOX NATION'S ‘SURVIVING HAMAS: A BENJAMIN HALL SPECIAL’ EXPLORES OCTOBER 7 TERROR ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Trees have been planted for every one of the nearly 360 Israelis who died that day, sending a message that they will be born again, and that those affected will get through these times of strife.

"There is a future, but a lot of people you speak to feel that things have changed. Things have changed forever in Israel because of what happened that day," Hall explained.

One survivor interviewed – 21-year-old Maya Regev – said that day "completely changed" her, and that she looks at the world differently now.

She attended the music festival with her 18-year-old brother Itay, where both were met by their friend, 21-year-old Omer Shem Tov.

UN FINALLY RECOGNIZES THAT ISRAELI WOMEN WERE RAPED, SEXUALLY ATTACKED BY HAMAS TERRORISTS

"We were dancing, the three of us. And then they shut the music down, and they told us that there are rockets," Regev recalled. "At first, we didn't understand."

"Everyone is running hysterically… like tons of people," she continued after a moment. "Everywhere we ran to, we heard gunshots… we were surrounded like we had no chance."

The three ran to their vehicle, desperate to flee the attack. During their escape, they saw dead bodies en masse. Regev called her father when things went further south.

"The moment he picked up the phone, Omer saw a big truck in front of us, and there were like nine terrorists getting off of it and they started shooting at us, spraying the car with tons of bullets," she recounted.

HAMAS WORKING TO ORCHESTRATE TERROR ATTACKS WORLDWIDE, IDF CLAIMS



She would soon begin her time in Hamas captivity and would remain there until released as part of a hostage deal in November.

Hall, who was severely wounded while covering the Ukraine-Russia war in 2022, revisits other hard-hit communities in the new Fox Nation special.

Each hour-long episode of "Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special" will tell stories like Regev's, capturing the firsthand accounts of survivors so that their stories will not be forgotten.