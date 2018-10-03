Benjamin Hall currently serves as a foreign affairs correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2015 and is based in London, UK.Read More

Most recently, Hall has reported live from around Europe covering numerous terror attacks, from Paris, to Brussels, Nice, and Munich. Additionally, he has provided coverage from Northern Iraq on the battle against ISIS.

Prior to joining FNC, Hall worked as a journalist focusing on conflicts in the Middle East. He has written for the New York Times, BBC, The London Times, Agence France Presse, Playboy and Esquire Magazine. Additionally, he has reported for the British TV stations ITN and Channel 4.

In 2014 Hall embedded with UN troops during the siege of the Mogadishu parliament, and has also reported from Egypt, Haiti, and Iran. During the height of the Libyan conflict in 2011, he reported from Misrata on Muammar Gaddafi's indiscriminate shelling of the local population. Since 2007, Hall has travelled repeatedly to Syria and Iraq, often from behind enemy lines and embedded with rebel and regime troops.

Hall is the author of the book entitled, "Inside ISIS, The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army," published by Center Street of Hachette Book Group in 2015. He studied at Duke University and received a BA from Richmond American University in London as well as a post graduate diploma in television journalism from the University of the Arts London. Hall is a citizen of both the United States and the United Kingdom.