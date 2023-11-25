Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israel-Hamas war: Identities of 13 recently-released Israeli hostages revealed

The Israeli hostages released on Saturday were women, teenagers and children

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Vehicle carrying hostages enters Israeli territory amid Hamas cease-fire: video Video

Vehicle carrying hostages enters Israeli territory amid Hamas cease-fire: video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage showing a vehicle filled with Hamas hostages entering Israeli territory on Saturday night after leaving Gaza.

The identities of the 13 Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas and returned on Saturday have been released, officials say.

The 13 Israeli citizens joined four Thai foreign nationals who were also released by Hamas late Saturday. The group, which did not include any Americans, traveled to the Rafah Border Crossing with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The group consisted of women, teenagers and children. Noam Or, 17, and Alma Or, 13, were part of the group, along with 53-year-old Shiri Weiss and 18-year-old Noga Weiss.

Sharon Hertzman Avigdori, 52, and 12-year-old Noam Avigdori were also released. Other captives included Shoshan Haran, 67, Adi Shoham, 38, and 8-year-old Nave Shoham, along with 3-year-old Yahel Shoham.

BIDEN ADMIN WILL HAVE TO USE LEVERAGE IF AMERICANS AREN'T RELEASED, WARNS MORGAN ORTAGUS

  • Maya Regev
    Image 1 of 6

    An undated photo of Maya Regev Jarbi, 21,  who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Shiri Weiss
    Image 2 of 6

    An undated photo of Shiri Weiss, 53, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Sharon Hertzman Avigdori
    Image 3 of 6

    An undated photo of Sharon Hertzman Avigdori, 52, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Noam Or
    Image 4 of 6

    An undated photo of Noam Or, 17, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Noga Weiss
    Image 5 of 6

    An undated photo of Noga Weiss, 18, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Nave Shoham
    Image 6 of 6

    An undated photo of Nave Shoham, 8, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

The remaining three Israeli captives were Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, Emily Toni Kornberg Hand, 9, and 21-year-old Maya Regev Jarbi.

Many of the hostages were from Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the kibbutzim that was devastated by a Hamas massacre on October 7. The group Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum and Kibbutz Be'eri released a joint statement about the return of the captives.

"Kibbutz Bee’ri and Families Forum are happy to share the news about the return of some of the abductees," the statement read. "At the same time, three children from two families from Kibbutz Be’eri were torn from their only parent today."

DEMOCRATS HAVE A ‘QUANDRY’ WITH PRO-ISRAEL AND PRO-PALESTINIAN BASES: LEO TERRELL

  • Noam Avigdori
    Image 1 of 7

    An undated photo of Noam Avigdori, 12, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Yahel Shoham
    Image 2 of 7

    An undated photo of Yahel Shoham, 3, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Hila Rotem Shoshani
    Image 3 of 7

    An undated photo of Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Emily Toni Kornberg Hand
    Image 4 of 7

    An undated photo of Emily Toni Kornberg Hand , 9, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Alma Or
    Image 5 of 7

    An undated photo of Alma Or, 13, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Shoshan Haran
    Image 6 of 7

    An undated photo of Shoshan Haran, 67, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

  • Adi Shoham
    Image 7 of 7

    An undated photo of Adi Shoham, 38, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Bring Them Home Now)

"Hamas grossly violated the agreement and separated a mother from her family.  Hila returns home without her mother, a mother who was left behind in the captivity of Hamas," the statement added.

Chairperson of Kibbutz Be’eri Amir Solvi said that Saturday was "a bittersweet day, one of great joy but also marked with sadness."

"We continue to call upon the government to fulfill its two goals of the war: returning all the abductees home - down to the last one, and neutralizing the threat of Hamas, the terrorist entity," Solvi said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Israeli vehicle preparing near Gaza

Israeli security forces wait near ambulances outside Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, as medical staff prepare for the arrival of hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, on November 26, 2023. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Dana Karni contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.