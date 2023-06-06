‘Walmart Melania’ hit piece trashes Casey DeSantis, draws scorn from conservative women: 'Disgusting'

The mainstream media's attacks on Casey DeSantis have spurred an uproar from conservative women, many of whom argue left-wing pundits see her as a threat as the 2024 presidential election nears.

The Daily Beast published an op-ed over the weekend describing the first lady of Florida as the "Walmart Melania" after she was spotted in Iowa sporting a jacket that read on the back, "Where woke goes to die."

The piece ignited a fiery debate over the left-wing media's hypocrisy as it pertains to empowering women on the basis of their ideology.

"I think there's a great many other people that find it offensive on multiple levels, all of flyover country, as they call it, anyone who shops at Walmart, you're just offending this huge swath of people in general in addition to going after someone for essentially supporting their husband out on the campaign trail and women on the campaign trail, wives, spouses are very effective," Fox News correspondent Molly Line said during "Outnumbered" Monday.

"I think she's a target because people are concerned she's going to be very effective," she added, as co-host Kayleigh McEnany called the piece "disgusting" but predictable.

"Casey DeSantis is a professional in her own right, who had a great career. [She is] a breast cancer survivor and a huge confidant of her husband and this is what she gets from The Daily Beast, which I'm sorry, is garbage to begin with," said the former White House press secretary.

Katie Baker, an executive editor at The Daily Beast, described DeSantis' "ghastly black leather jacket" noting it "brought to mind nothing so much as the racks of a Red State big-bin store where it would be retailing for $24.99."

Baker compared it to former First Lady Melania Trump's "I really don't care" jacket, which she wore on a trip to migrant facilities in Texas.

Trump's jacket ignited a firestorm within the media, although the former first lady reiterated it was a message for the press, not the migrant children.

OutKick host Charly Arnolt argued the left-wing attacks are nothing new, however, echoing Line's sentiment how the far-left likely sees her as a threat as the race for the White House continues to heat up.

"This is really just another page out of a tired playbook," Arnolt told Sean Hannity.

"The left acting and pretending like they're obsessed with women's empowerment, except when it comes to a conservative woman that they deem as a threat. Quite honestly, I don't care who you want as your president, but to come after a woman who's a breast cancer survivor, a mother of three, a successful career woman, and a trusted adviser to one of the most loved governors in our country, feels like an extremely cheap shot, and not to mention the out of touch, disgusting job from this elitist author."

The Daily Beast piece comes after Politico published an article on the Sunshine State's first lady - describing her as DeSantis' "his greatest asset and his greatest liability" leading up to his 2024 announcement.

"For some time now she’s been seen mostly and by many as an absolute superstar of a political spouse… For nearly as long, too, though, others who have worked with her or around her have nodded more quietly to the downsides of the starring part that she plays," Politico senior staff writer Michael Kruse wrote.

"The DeSantis inner circle is too small and remains so, they say, not only because he constitutionally doesn’t trust people but because she doesn’t either. Especially forthright are the people who are granted anonymity on account of their fear of retribution given their power — not just his but hers."

OutKick host Tomi Lahren agreed that the left likely sees Casey as a threat, as well as her husband, too, amid the various attacks centered on the political duo.

"They will take any shot at a female if that female also happens to be conservative. They've proven this time and time again," Lahren told Hannity. "You just had Senator Scott on. It's the same story with him. They really don't care what your identity politics are. What they really care about is that you are conservative, but more importantly, that you are a conservative threat."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.