Vulgar Robert De Niro calls Trump ‘crazy,’ drops pair of F-bombs live on CNN

Far-left actor Robert De Niro called President Trump “crazy” and dropped a pair of f-bombs when asked about Fox News on Sunday morning during a vulgar appearance on CNN.

De Niro, who has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, appeared on the liberal network’s “Reliable Sources” -- where host Brian Stelter told the actor he was curious about his thoughts on the push for impeachment.

“You’ve been calling for the president to be impeached,” Stelter said. “Are you satisfied with what the Democrats are now doing?”

De Niro told Stelter that Democrats have “no choice” because an impeachment inquiry “has to happen.” Stelter then asked if the president should step down.

“I don’t think he’s capable of resigning,” De Niro said. “He’s worse than I ever could have imagined.”

De Niro then said he thinks Trump is “crazy in a way… just crazy,” and praised liberal media.

“If it wasn’t for you, CNN, MSNBC and some other outlets, The New York Times, Washington Post, I mean, where are we? This is a crazy world,” De Niro said. “This guy is crazy. We've got to get him out.”

Stelter, who questions Trump’s mental fitness on a regular basis, asked for clarification

“When you say crazy, do you mean in a medical sense? Because that gets criticized pretty quickly,” Stelter asked.

De Niro answered, “Possibly medical, too. I’m starting to think. I didn’t think that before but now, I actually, when I saw him out in front of the helicopter talking endlessly and sweating and sweating.”

The actor then criticized anyone with opposing views, saying he doesn’t understand how anyone could support the president.

“This guy should not be president,” he said.

Stelter then noted that pundits on Fox News have criticized De Niro for similar rhetoric.

“F--- ‘em, f--- ‘em,” De Niro shot back.

“This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning,” Stelter said. “Why do you chose to go that way?”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.