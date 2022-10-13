Expand / Collapse search
Gubernatorial
Published

Virginia Gov. Youngkin hits midterm campaign trail with urgency: 'Every state deserves a Republican governor'

Governor touts education as a winning issue for the GOP alongside the economy

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., is helping GOP gubernatorial candidates across the country ahead of the midterms, education a top concern for voters

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is returning to the campaign trail to help fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates in this year's midterm elections, one year after the rising star flipped blue Virginia back to red.

Youngkin joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to tout education as a winning issue for Republicans, arguing Democrats are focusing on the "wrong" agenda for America.

"This is a competition and we have to wake up and compete," Youngkin said. "At the heart of it is our children, their education, the future of America to deliver on innovation, on economic revival… if we don't grab hold of this now, we are going to give away our greatest advantage, and that's been in education."

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, speaks to members of the media following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia Executive Mansion, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, speaks to members of the media following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Virginia Executive Mansion, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"What we've seen time and time again is bureaucrats and politicians from left, liberal Democrats trying to push parents out of their children's lives. And parents, not Republicans, not just moderates, but all parents across party lines are standing up and saying we won't have it anymore." 

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, 77% of voters cited education and schools as a concern, right under the number one issue of the economy.

Youngkin warned America needs to step up its educational standards to prevent Chinese domination. 

"If we don't wake up and understand that there has been a massive decline in the priority of excellence in our education system, we're going to watch China not only try to beat us in education but beat us in their goal to dominate the world at America's expense," he said.

Youngkin argued GOP gubernatorial candidates nationwide have the "right" priorities for America.

"Republican governors have led extraordinarily well, and Republican candidates who are trying to unseat incumbent Democrat governors are focused on the right issues: the economy, inflation, crime, and education. And the Democrats continue to focus on the wrong issues."

