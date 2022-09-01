Youngkin rips Fairfax transgender policy allowing 'biological boys' in girls' sports, locker room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin re-upped criticism for Fairfax County’s transgender school policy, specifically saying "biological boys" should not be competing against "biological girls" in sports.

Youngkin hosted a Parents Matter rally on Tuesday to call out school district policies in Fairfax County, which like Loudon County, does not require students to receive parental permission on what pronouns they use in class, allows students to use shared locker rooms or restrooms that "aligns with their gender identity" and doesn’t require counselors, teachers or other administrators to inform parents of their children’s gender identity or transition.

"They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly when some of the most important topics, most important topics that a child may want to discuss are being determined," Youngkin said at the podium. "What's their name? What pronoun will they use? How are they going to express their gender? This is a decision that bureaucrats in Fairfax County believe that they should be able to make without telling parents."

In an off-stage interview, Youngkin continued his criticism of "progressive liberals trying to push parents out of their children's lives."

INDIANA SORORITY MEMBER'S MYSTERIOUS OFF-CAMPUS DEATH LEADS TO ARREST OF 33-YEAR-OLD RAPE SUSPECT

"What I’m continually surprised by is really the approach that would push parents out of any decision that’s material in their child’s life – and to write a regulation for a school that says don’t tell parents, is just wrong," Youngkin said. "And in fact, in Virginia code, says parents have a fundamental right to make decisions with regards to their child's education, upbringing in care, and I don't know any topic you just discussed that isn't in that category, and therefore they're required to speak to parents."

"I find this whole discussion of where school systems and particularly this one is led by progressive liberals trying to push parents out of their children's lives is something that the voters spoke loudly on last year," the governor added. "And I think they're going to speak loudly on it again and again and again until they're fully engaged in their children's lives."

Fairfax County Public Schools had said it supports "gender-expansive and transgender students through the development of Regulation 2603," which "provides our students, families, staff and community with a way forward, providing youth with an equitable, safe and supportive school environment."

"I think second of all, the idea that these particular decisions with regards to children who are really trying to make some very tough decisions in their lives, first are going to exclude parents, and then second of all are going to rely on folks that may not share the family's values in those decisions, I just think this is just fundamentally wrong," Youngkin added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to meet every child where they are. We need to respect every child, we need to love every child and understand the difficulties of these decisions. And how in the world could you not involve parents in that process?" he said. "Finally, I don't think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls. I don't think that locker rooms should be locker rooms where a child can choose which one to go into."