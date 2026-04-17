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Virginia

Virginia Democrat sparks backlash for omitting murder-suicide in post on Justin Fairfax

Former state Lt Gov Fairfax killed wife, then himself

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Former Dem rising star Justin Fairfax kills wife and himself, police say Video

Former Dem rising star Justin Fairfax kills wife and himself, police say

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports that the former Virginia Lt. Gov.’s teenage children were in the home at the time of the murder-suicide on ‘Hannity.’

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Former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before killing himself in their home, according to law enforcement reports released Thursday, prompting reactions from public officials and commentators as details of the incident emerged.

Authorities said the incident occurred at the couple’s residence, where officers responded to reports of gunfire and later confirmed both deaths. Officials have not indicated any additional suspects and described the case as a murder-suicide.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., reacted publicly to the deaths in a post on X, receiving criticism for omitting any reference to Fairfax as the perpetrator.

"Today is a tragic day for the Commonwealth," Vindman said in the post. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news involving former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax."

Fairfax County coroners preparing to leave former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's home with two bodies in a van

Fairfax County coroners prepare to leave the home of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in Annandale, Va., with two bodies in a van on April 16, 2026. (Cliff Owen/AP)

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"Cindy and I are holding their loved ones close in our hearts, especially their two children, as they endure this unimaginable loss."

Public reaction on social media followed, with some users criticizing how Vindman framed the situation.

Commentator Matt Van Swol questioned the wording used in Vindman’s post, writing, "What is ‘the news’ Vindman?????"

Van Swol added, "Anyone reading this has no idea that Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax MURDERED HIS WIFE AND THEN SHOT HIMSELF."

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife Cerina standing at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia

Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina, attend Gov. Ralph Northam's inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 13, 2018. Fairfax fatally shot his wife before taking his own life on Thursday amid a contentious divorce, authorities said. (Kevin Morley/AP)

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Another user, posting under the name "Golden Poppy," also responded to the framing of the incident.

"What happened to you using the term gun violence and being concerned about child safety?" the user continued. "Why not dance on these graves to push your anti-civil rights, anti-gun agenda?"

"If you read just this tweet by Eugene Vindman, you would have no idea that Justin Fairfax ***murdered his wife***," one reporter wrote.

"A tad passive for what actually happened," XX-XY's Jennifer Sey wrote.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax gesturing during a debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va.

Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax gestures during a debate at Virginia Sate University in Petersburg, Va., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

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Attorney Nancy Erika Smith, who previously represented Meredith Watson in sexual assault allegations against Fairfax, pointed to what she described as a pattern of behavior.

"There were decades of signs of his anger and mistreatment of women and he used the court system to intimidate his victims and news outlets," Smith said.

"Society must be more responsive when women report these crimes."

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An acquaintance of Fairfax, speaking anonymously, described the former lieutenant governor's personal and financial struggles in the years following the allegations.

"He couldn’t find a job really," the source said. "When he couldn’t get clients, he couldn’t get work. I think that’s what started the downhill of the marriage itself."

"That whole scandal, it’s been sort of downhill for Justin Fairfax ever since."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Vindman's office for comment.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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