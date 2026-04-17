Virginia Democrat sparks backlash for omitting murder-suicide in post on Justin Fairfax

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before killing himself in their home, according to law enforcement reports released Thursday, prompting reactions from public officials and commentators as details of the incident emerged.

Authorities said the incident occurred at the couple’s residence, where officers responded to reports of gunfire and later confirmed both deaths. Officials have not indicated any additional suspects and described the case as a murder-suicide.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., reacted publicly to the deaths in a post on X, receiving criticism for omitting any reference to Fairfax as the perpetrator.

"Today is a tragic day for the Commonwealth," Vindman said in the post. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news involving former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax."

TWO DEMOCRATIC REPS CALL FOR SWALWELL TO EXIT CONGRESS AS CONTROVERSY SWIRLS AROUND HIS BID FOR CA GOVERNOR

"Cindy and I are holding their loved ones close in our hearts, especially their two children, as they endure this unimaginable loss."

Public reaction on social media followed, with some users criticizing how Vindman framed the situation.

Commentator Matt Van Swol questioned the wording used in Vindman’s post, writing, "What is ‘the news’ Vindman?????"

Van Swol added, "Anyone reading this has no idea that Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax MURDERED HIS WIFE AND THEN SHOT HIMSELF."

VIDEO SHOWS EX-'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT'S EMOTIONAL OUTBURST AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY KILLED HIS WIFE

Another user, posting under the name "Golden Poppy," also responded to the framing of the incident.

"What happened to you using the term gun violence and being concerned about child safety?" the user continued. "Why not dance on these graves to push your anti-civil rights, anti-gun agenda?"

"If you read just this tweet by Eugene Vindman, you would have no idea that Justin Fairfax ***murdered his wife***," one reporter wrote.

"A tad passive for what actually happened," XX-XY's Jennifer Sey wrote.

RHODE ISLAND ICE RINK SHOOTING VICTIMS CONFIRMED AS SHOOTER'S DAUGHTER ALLEGES 'VENDETTA' AGAINST FAMILY

Attorney Nancy Erika Smith, who previously represented Meredith Watson in sexual assault allegations against Fairfax, pointed to what she described as a pattern of behavior.

"There were decades of signs of his anger and mistreatment of women and he used the court system to intimidate his victims and news outlets," Smith said.

"Society must be more responsive when women report these crimes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

An acquaintance of Fairfax, speaking anonymously, described the former lieutenant governor's personal and financial struggles in the years following the allegations.

"He couldn’t find a job really," the source said. "When he couldn’t get clients, he couldn’t get work. I think that’s what started the downhill of the marriage itself."

"That whole scandal, it’s been sort of downhill for Justin Fairfax ever since."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Vindman's office for comment.