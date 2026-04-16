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Virginia

Former Dem Virginia Lt. Gov. confirmed dead in apparent murder-suicide

Fairfax served as the 41st lieutenant governor under Gov. Ralph Northam

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
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Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax resigns from law firm Video

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax resigns from law firm

After two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault, the firm hired outside counsel to investigate his tenure, uncovering no evidence of misconduct while he was an employee.

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. 

Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax

Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) speaks during a news conference on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.  (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Fairfax served as the 41st lieutenant governor under Gov. Ralph Northam between Jan. 13, 2018, to Jan. 15, 2022.

Fairfax was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Annandale. 

Fairfax shared two children with his wife. 

Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax gestures during remarks before a meeting of the Campaign to reduce evictions at a church meeting room in Richmond, Va. 

Then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax gestures during remarks before a meeting of the Campaign to reduce evictions at a church meeting room in Richmond, Va.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This is a breaking news post and will be updated. 

Ashley J. DiMella reports on politics for Fox News Digital.

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