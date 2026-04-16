Former Dem Virginia Lt. Gov. confirmed dead in apparent murder-suicide

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax served as the 41st lieutenant governor under Gov. Ralph Northam between Jan. 13, 2018, to Jan. 15, 2022.

Fairfax was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before moving to Annandale.

Fairfax shared two children with his wife.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.