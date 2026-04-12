Two Democratic reps call for Swalwell to exit Congress as controversy swirls around his bid for CA governor

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Two high-profile Democrats on Sunday called for Rep. Eric Swalwell to exit Congress as controversy continues to grow after sexual assault allegations surfaced against the California candidate for governor.

Eugene Vindman said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that Swalwell should resign from Congress and drop out of California's gubernatorial race.

"The accusations are absolutely heinous, and his admissions betraying his family are deplorable," Vindman said to host Dana Bash. "So Eric Swalwell needs to resign. He needs to drop out of the race… we should not tolerate this behavior, and Representative Swalwell needs to go."

Vindman made the remarks during a panel discussion on the broadcast, as CNN political commentators, Davis Urban, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Jamal Simmons debated how party leadership should respond to the allegations and whether Swalwell should remain in Congress while facing scrutiny.

Bash pressed Vindman on whether his call extended beyond the campaign trail to Swalwell’s congressional seat.

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"Yes," Vindman said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., echoed similar concerns during a Sunday appearance on "Meet the Press," framing the allegations as part of a broader pattern and calling for accountability.

"I’ve already called for Congressman Swalwell to drop out of the gubernatorial race, and I think we have to hold everybody accountable," Jayapal said.

When asked whether she would support Swalwell's expulsion from Congress, Jayapal indicated support.

"I would," she said.

Back on CNN, Simmons, a former advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, said Democrats should weigh accountability alongside due process, outlining potential actions short of resignation.

"The question is, should someone be punished for something they haven’t been convicted of," Simmons said.

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"But you can take him off of committees, make sure that he’s not running, and take away any funding that you were giving. The congressman has to decide whether he needs to be focused on his family, his reputation and his legal case."

Republican strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson said the political environment has changed how parties respond to such allegations.

"Not too long ago in our politics, this would have been instantaneous, career-ending. You’re gone," Anderson said. "It’s precisely because we live in these narrowly divided times that leadership does not want to lose a vote in a House that is as tight as it is."

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Simmons added that Democrats still need to clearly signal their position.

"The Democrats have to be strong and let everybody know where they stand on this, that it’s unacceptable," he said.

CNN senior political commentator David Urban said a potential House vote, being led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, could force Congress to publicly take a stance.

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"Everyone’s going to be on record whether you support it or not," Urban said. "Do you tolerate this kind of behavior? Should this be acceptable kind of behavior? The answer should be no."

"Congressman Swalwell is looking at being prosecuted. The Manhattan district attorney is investigating him and asking for people to come forward with information. He’s going to face criminal charges most likely," he said.

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