President Trump questions why Jill and Joe Biden went to a Waffle House after she feared stroke

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President Donald Trump questioned why former first lady Jill Biden and former President Joe Biden went to Waffle House after the infamous 2024 debate during an interview on Wednesday, after Jill recently revealed she worried that Joe was having a stroke on stage.

"People saw him before the debate and he was fine. I wouldn't say it was Winston Churchill, but he was fine. He was all right," Trump began as "Pod Force One" host Miranda Devine noted that Jill and Joe went to a Waffle House in Georgia after the debate ended.

"Yeah. I mean, so she said he had a stroke, but why would she bring him to a Waffle House if he had a stroke?" Trump said.

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Devine asked if first lady Melania Trump would have allowed him to go to a Waffle House if she thought he suffered a stroke, and Trump said, "even in good times, she wouldn't."

"Although I would actually, it's not so bad," he quipped.

In her book, "View from the East Wing: A Memoir," Jill wrote, reacting to the debate, "To this day, I still don’t know what happened. Why wasn’t he making any sense? It was inexplicable to me. The only other time he’d sounded like that was right after he’d had surgery. I wish I’d thought of asking for a blood test, just so we’d know what was in his system."

During an appearance on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Biden said that her husband was checked by doctors after the performance and before heading to their other events.

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"And then we got off the stage and, you know, I went to get my stuff. He was checked out by the doctors. They said he’s fine. We went on to do three more events that night, and Joe was like he always was," she said.

She explained her fear of Joe having a stroke during a CBS interview last week, which was also included in her memoir.

"Joe had something nonsensical about beating Medicare. Is he short-circuiting? I thought. Is this a stroke? It felt like we’re watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching. Has he been drugged? Oh God - will people watching assume that this is how he is all the time?" she wrote.

Jill has done multiple interviews about her new book, which was released on Tuesday.

She said during "The View" on Tuesday that her husband would not have been in a good place to serve a second term had he remained in the race and won, citing his cancer diagnosis.

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"Well, not from what I know now," Biden said. "My God. Who knew? It was so shocking to get that cancer diagnosis. I mean, we had, you know, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go? What are we going to do,’ and then we get this cancer diagnosis and I think, what am I doing? Like, our whole life has changed now. It was just shocking."