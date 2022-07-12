'The View' knocks Herschel Walker over climate change response: 'Too many hits while playing football'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" host Sunny Hostin suggested Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had been hit too many times in the head while playing football, after giving his thoughts about the Green New Deal during a campaign stop on Saturday.

Walker was criticizing the Democrat-backed plan to combat climate change, for putting an undue burden on America while rewarding the world's biggest polluters, such as China and India.

"The View" played a partial clip of Walker arguing our clean air would be replaced with China's dirty air.

"Since we don't control the air, our good air decides to float over to China's bad air," Walker said in the clip. "So, when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So, it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up." In the clip, Walker's supporters are heard laughing at his explanation.

HERSCHEL WALKER SPOTLIGHTS IMAGE AS A ‘UNITER’ IN HIS FIRST GENERAL ELECTION AD IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

Once the clip was done playing, the hosts reacted with shock and dismay. "I don't know where his good brain cells moved to," Ana Navarro mocked.

Sunny Hostin suggested the Trump-backed GOP candidate was clueless to what he was talking about, and she was "afraid" that anyone would vote for him. She proposed that the former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner had been hit too many times in his previous career.

"[I]'m just very afraid that people even voted for him in the first place to become the Republican candidate and I mean I'm not a doctor or anything, but maybe too many hits while playing football or something like that, you know," she said.

ABC'S SUNNY HOSTIN CONDEMNED BY BLACK, LATINO REPUBLICANS FOR DISPARAGING REMARKS: ‘THAT’S RACISM RIGHT THERE'

"Makes me concerned that the Republicans would put him forward as a candidate to go against someone like Senator Raphael Warnock, who we know is just a terrific public servant and quite bright," Hostin gushed.

HERSCHEL WALKER RIPPED BY WASHINGTON POST COLUMN CLAIMING AMERICA HAS ‘LOST ITS MIND’ IF HE WINS IN GEORGIA



Navarro jumped in to quote Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson saying America will have "lost its mind" if Walker wins in Georgia.

Calling his comments, "crazy gibberish," she suggested they fit the GOP candidate's history of lying. "There's a difference between ignorance and gaffes, right? There's a difference between ignorance and lies and hypocrisy," she slammed.

The ABC political talk show has shown a pattern of giving favorable coverage to Democrats while showing animus to Republican candidates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Warnock's Senate win at the start of 2021, the show's liberal hosts stopped former conservative host Meghan McCain from asking the Senator-elect tough questions.

In April, Ana Navarro praised "the two [current] African American senators" Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., as trailblazers while ignoring Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a Republican.

A few weeks later, Sunny Hostin called Black Republicans an "oxymoron," and said she didn't "understand" how Blacks and Latinos could call themselves Republican.