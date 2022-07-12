Expand / Collapse search
Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Author Eugene Robinson claimed Walker's 'utter ignorance and total confidence' challenge that of Trump

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Herschel Walker speaks out on race for Senate seat Video

Herschel Walker speaks out on race for Senate seat

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses his Senate race and talks issues at the top of voters' minds ahead of the midterm elections, on Tuesday's 'Hannity.'

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence."

"While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing what he has accomplished for Georgians in his brief time in office. Despite the choice between crazed and competent, polls show Walker and Warnock in a statistical tie," wrote author Eugene Robinson.

Robinson called Walker his "early pick" among the field of the allegedly "weirdest and most unfit Republican Senate candidate[s]" setting the stage for showdowns in November.

"If he wins – and he could – this nation has truly lost its mind," he argued.

HERSCHEL WALKER SPOTLIGHTS IMAGE AS A ‘UNITER’ IN HIS FIRST GENERAL ELECTION AD IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

In this image from video, Herschel Walker speaks from Westlake, Texas, during the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.(Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Robinson also alleged that the GOP was morally inept, sounding off on Walker's "myriad of lies" and his "stunning hypocrisy," including a lengthy discussion concerning Walker's extended history of criticizing absentee fathers and tying in recent buzz surrounding media reports of his own abandoned children.

"Three secret offspring haven’t slowed Walker down any more than would-be tacklers did when he was barreling down the field for touchdowns at the University of Georgia," he said, going on to cite his enduring list of criticisms against the Georgia U.S. Senate candidate.

US President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL hall of fame member Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre September 25, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"Walker does challenge even Trump’s record of dubious achievement on the lies-and-hypocrisy score," he wrote, alleging Walker also rivals former President Donald Trump's "combination of utter ignorance and total confidence."

GEORGIA SHOWDOWNS: WARNOCK LEADING WALKER BY 10 POINTS, KEMP AND ABRAMS TIED, ACCORDING TO NEW POLL

The criticism wraps up in accusing Walker of "believ[ing] he knows everything about everything," tying in that the republic will somehow survive despite the presence of deceivers (including Walker in the event of a November victory) in Washington D.C. and criticizing Walker for "Looney Tunes" babble on key issues, including climate change, mental health and the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

Media on Herschel Walker's kids Video

"Warnock won his seat in a runoff election on Jan. 5, 2021, after Trump, furious at having lost the state, told Georgia Republicans that their votes wouldn’t be counted fairly" he said. 

"Trump essentially gifted Warnock his seat. Now, by endorsing Walker, let’s hope Trump may be doing it again."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.