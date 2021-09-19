US Navy vet moved to tears after 'flock of angels' raise thousands of dollars to replace broken scooter

U.S. Navy veteran Kenny Jary, 79, was at a loss for words when he learned donations had poured in to help him replace his broken mobility scooter, but he found a few words on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend' Sunday.

One of Jary's neighbors, Metro Deaf School teacher Amanda Kline, shared Jary's story on TikTok and created a GoFundMe page for him entitled, "Patriotic Kenny Needs a Ride" to try and get him a new scooter, setting a $5,000 goal. She told Jary the good news that they had surpassed that goal, and he was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"In 24 hours, people on TikTok, strangers who've never met you but love you, donated $5,000 for a scooter for you," Kline told Jary in a video.

"No, you're kidding!" he reacted, holding back tears. "I don't know what to say, Amanda."

When Jary and Kline joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, he tried to put those emotions into words.

"I feel so good," he said. "I just don't have enough words for it. I can't believe all these wonderful people out there in the world. I just want to thank them so much. All my followers, everybody, from the bottom of my heart."

At the time of the interview, Jary thought he had raised $5,000, but co-host Will Cain informed him the fund had risen to $75,000. The page has since garnered over $90,000.

"Oh my goodness!" Jary reacted. "Can you repeat that? Seventy-five thousand?"

"Oh my goodness," he continued. "Sir, I sure got a flock of angels, believe me. They're all watching over me. I just cannot believe it."

The money, Kline said, who herself teared up during the interview, will go toward two scooters for Jary, as well as help move him into a more sustainable home, help cover his upcoming medical bills and pay off his debts.

"It's like winning the lottery, and then some," Jary said.