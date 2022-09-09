Varney: King Charles III has a 'very difficult task' ahead to follow 'continuity' of Queen Elizabeth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Stuart Varney said King Charles has a "very difficult task" as he ascends the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Varney explained the value of the British monarchy and the stability it has brought.

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

STUART VARNEY: But that monarchy system works. I wouldn't want to change it. But the difference between America and Britain is we in America, I think of we are a meritocracy, you climb up the ladder as high as you can go with your brains, drive, talent and ability. Britain is a class-based society, and that turned me off in the old days. I didn't like that at all, and I enjoy the liberty that America gives you. But looking back after 50 years, you still look back at England and its stability and the queen, the monarch, King Charles. It's just a very different situation. But I can understand the appeal to Americans. It's not glamour. That's the wrong word to use. It's enormous social power and prestige. Elizabeth had continuity. King Charles has a very difficult task in front of it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: