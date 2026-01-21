Joy Behar wants her legacy to be getting Trump out of office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar revealed what she wants her legacy to be, saying Tuesday she hopes to be remembered for helping get President Donald Trump out of office.

"I want my legacy to be that I helped get Trump out of office. That’s what I really care about," Behar said on "Behind the Table," a podcast hosted by "The View" executive producer Brian Teta.

Teta noted that the co-host had done it once before.

"I did. I want to do it a second time. This time he's much more dangerous than he was before," Behar added.

Behar said Americans should call on their members of Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment against the president because she believes he is "destroying the United States of America."

Teta said he didn’t think that would happen, prompting Behar to suggest impeachment instead.

"Joyless Behar is an irrelevant loser whose legacy will be marked by suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump’s legacy will be talked about for generations to come all around the world, but no one will remember Joyless Behar’s third-rate TV show," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Find a way to impeach and convict because he obviously has been committing crimes. He's making a lot of money in the presidency," Behar said.

During a December episode of "The View," Behar demanded that the 25th Amendment be used against Trump over plaques the president had reportedly placed under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s names on the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.

"When are they going to invoke the 25th Amendment? Does he have to run naked into the White House or what? What is that amendment for if not for this?" Behar said at the time.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlines the process for presidential succession and the transfer of power when the president is unable to perform official duties. It can be invoked if a president dies, resigns or becomes incapacitated.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also called for the 25th Amendment to be used on Trump earlier this year after his September address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"They questioned Biden’s competence," Goldberg said at the time. "If Biden had acted like this, I would have said take him and sit him down somewhere, but this was not — this was not presidential, and this was not helpful."