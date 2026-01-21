Sunny Hostin urges 'defamed' alleged criminals arrested by ICE to sue Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that President Donald Trump may have "defamed" alleged criminals arrested by ICE after he presented their mugshots to the media during a press conference on Tuesday.

On Wednesday's episode of "The View," Hostin said she found it "distasteful and disgusting" that Trump held up pictures of mostly "Black and Brown people," calling them "predators… rapists and murderers."

She argued that "there is no data" confirming that any of the people whose mugshots were shown were actually criminals, and that "if you look at whatever data that we have, 70% of the people that ICE has detained don’t have criminal convictions."

"I’ll tell you, if he defamed somebody, they better sue the President of the United States," Hostin suggested. "Or they better sue somebody."

Fellow co-host Joy Behar noted that she also watched the president's Tuesday press conference and "felt like [Trump] kept showing the same picture because he’s not all there."

Earlier in the segment, co-host Sara Haines argued that Trump displayed the mugshots "in the name of ICE and all the seizures," but that there was a better way to show Americans that his administration is tough on crime.

"You know what everyone could get on board with when you have a negative 38 approval rating on — is the friggin’ Epstein files," Haines asserted. "You have bipartisan support, and it feels like with every dodge he’s missing the fact that there are actual criminals among us, and they happen to be [Trump's] friends."

"Why don’t we go ahead and get that out in the open and figure that out," she added.

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Tuesday, the same day Trump presented the mugshots of the alleged criminals, he also called on ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to do more to highlight the arrests of illegal immigrants with criminal records.

"The Department of Homeland Security and ICE must start talking about the murderers and other criminals that they are capturing and taking out of the system. They are saving many innocent lives! There are thousands of vicious animals in Minnesota alone, which is why the crime stats are, nationwide, the BEST EVER RECORDED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.

"Show the numbers, names, and faces of the violent criminals, and show them NOW," he added. "The people will start supporting the patriots of ICE, instead of the highly paid troublemakers, anarchists, and agitators! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

DHS regularly announces the arrests of illegal immigrants and will often publish the alleged offenders' names, mugshots and criminal histories.

